Elevate your countertop with a stainless steel Breville Pro Espresso Machine at $300 ($200 off)

The gorgeous Breville espresso machines can really transform and elevate a kitchen counter, but some models will certainly cost you a pretty penny. While we have some deals on those today too, let’s take a look at one of the more affordable models that delivers on that stainless steel treatment with the Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine (BES810BSS) down at $299.95 shipped. This is a regularly $500 espresso machine seeing a solid $200 price drop today to deliver 40% in savings and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year.

The Duo Temp Pro model featured above delivers on that classic Breville brushed stainless steel look with a low pressure pre-infusion that “helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction” and a 1600W Thermocoil–integrated stainless steel water path to control water temperature – this also allows the machine to deliver sufficient steam “to create microfoam that enhances flavor and enables you to produce latte and cappuccino art at home.”

It ships with a razor dose trimming tool, 1-cup and 2-cup single and dual wall filter baskets, stainless steel milk jug, allen key, water filter holder, and the water filter.

More Breville espresso machine deals:

Our just skip the fancy espresso machines altogether and score one of those wonderful AeroPress coffee makers for just $30, or 25% off the going rate.

Breville Duo Temp Pro espresso machine features:

The Breville Duo Temp Pro lets you create third wave specialty coffee at home; This espresso machine ensures balanced flavors from even extraction using low pressure pre-fusion, managing sweetness, acidity and bitterness for the perfect cup every time

