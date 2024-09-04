Elevate your countertop with a stainless steel Breville Pro Espresso Machine at $300 ($200 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsBreville
$300 off From $300

The gorgeous Breville espresso machines can really transform and elevate a kitchen counter, but some models will certainly cost you a pretty penny. While we have some deals on those today too, let’s take a look at one of the more affordable models that delivers on that stainless steel treatment with the Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine (BES810BSS) down at $299.95 shipped. This is a regularly $500 espresso machine seeing a solid $200 price drop today to deliver 40% in savings and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year. 

The Duo Temp Pro model featured above delivers on that classic Breville brushed stainless steel look with a low pressure pre-infusion that “helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction” and a 1600W Thermocoil–integrated stainless steel water path to control water temperature – this also allows the machine to deliver sufficient steam “to create microfoam that enhances flavor and enables you to produce latte and cappuccino art at home.” 

It ships with a razor dose trimming tool, 1-cup and 2-cup single and dual wall filter baskets, stainless steel milk jug, allen key, water filter holder, and the water filter. 

More Breville espresso machine deals:

Our just skip the fancy espresso machines altogether and score one of those wonderful AeroPress coffee makers for just $30, or 25% off the going rate. 

Breville Duo Temp Pro  espresso machine features:

The Breville Duo Temp Pro lets you create third wave specialty coffee at home; This espresso machine ensures balanced flavors from even extraction using low pressure pre-fusion, managing sweetness, acidity and bitterness for the perfect cup every time

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Breville

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

All of the wonderful Burton Goods leather Apple Watch b...
Score Joseph Joseph’s stainless steel EasyStore T...
Eliminate ads and trackers with Windscribe VPN, now $79...
Bella’s regularly up to $70 digital touchscreen a...
Android game and app price drops: PixelTerra, Ticket to...
Beloved AeroPress coffee maker has now dropped 25%, sco...
Go quick! Dell’s new Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC...
Save up to 50% on Nomad’s Horween Leather AirTag ...
Load more...
Show More Comments