Anker launches new NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV projector with Cast, $200 discount, more

These days it isn’t too difficult to find a wide variety of 4K televisions with Google TV onboard, but it isn’t exactly the same story for projectors. Anker’s sub-brand, NEBULA, aims to help fill that void with its new Cosmos 4K SE projector. Other notable features include a brightness level of 1,800 ANSI lumens, a portable design, and the ability to create an up to 200-inch screen. To celebrate the launch of its new projector, Anker is offering a nice launch discount in the form of an on-page coupon over at Amazon. Continue reading to learn more about Anker’s new NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV projector.

Anker NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE projector with Google TV

If you’re familiar with the NEBULA brand, you know that it has a tendency to make waves with its innovative and eye-catching lineup of projectors. From smaller options as small as a can of soda to more powerful 4K solutions like the one we’re covering today, the brand is not afraid to get creative in this space.

The projector runs Google TV, which is a much better option than many other projectors that rely on older versions of Android TV. This means you can easily download all of your favorite apps and even fling content from your smartphone onto the big screen using Google Cast.

The new Cosmos 4K SE projector blurs the line between LED and laser light to deliver what it calls HybridBeam technology. This paves the way for brightness levels that reach 1,800 ANSI lumens while tapping into “1.07 billion rich colors.”

In terms of connectivity, around back you’ll find the AC port for power, not one, but two HDMI 2.1 eARC ports, and USB for physical media playback. There’s also an AUX output which makes it easy to connect a sound bar if the two integrated 15W speakers with Dolby Audio aren’t quite good enough for you.

The new Anker NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Google TV smart projector is now available at Amazon and has a list price of $1,299.99. Early adopters can cash in on a launch promotion to bring the cost down a bit lower. Simply clip the on-page coupon and you’ll receive $200 off your purchase. This will drop the total down to $1,099.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!