Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch iPad Air drops down to $729 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air down at $729 shipped. Regularly $799, this is a straight up $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model is still up at full price via Best Buy where paid members can score $40 off and open-box units in excellent condition are selling for even more than today’s Amazon offer. While we did see some colorways drop to $700 for a brief time previously, today’s deal marks the return of all-time low pricing on the blue model – you’ll also find the gray variant down at $729 as well.

As we have said in the past, deals on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air have been harder to come by, or least not quite as deep, as the M4 iPad Pro. But it still lands as a far more affordable 2024 Apple tablet solution than the higher-end models nonetheless – the most affordable M4 iPad Pro starts at $899 shipped right now.

The new iPad Air delivers a modern Cupertino tablet experience with a build ready for Apple Intelligence features, a Liquid Retina Display, the same 12MP back and front cams as the M4 iPad Pro, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E support, and “all-day battery life.”

Here are some helpful resources and feature pieces to help you decide which is the best model for you:

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

Now available in a 13-inch model, iPad Air is supercharged by the incredibly fast Apple M2 chip. It features a stunning Liquid Retina display, a new landscape camera perfect for FaceTime and video calls, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. And it works with the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, so you can multitask, study, work, play, and create from anywhere.

