New Nanoleaf Blocks combine smart lighting with tech gear storage, light-up shelving, more

Nanoleaf, one of our favorite smart wall lighting brands anywhere, is ready to launch its next-generation offering known as Nanoleaf Blocks. Delivering “mix-and-match smart lighting system,” they are to allow users to create a “completely custom lighting display like never before.” Pre-orders are set to go live starting today and you can get a rundown of what you’re in for down below.

New Nanoleaf Blocks combine smart lighting with tech gear storage

The new Nanoleaf Blocks system, as the name suggests, comes with a series of square and smaller square light panels that you can arrange in geometric patterns in your space as you see fit, not unlike much of the brand’s other Shapes kits.

But this time around the brand is implementing a more than just app-controlled multi-color lighting, the system lands with a more modular and customizable experience than before with the ability to create intelligent ambient light in your space, display your favorite gear, and declutter your room.

The whole goal here for the brand is to provide and “functional statement lighting piece” that’s more than just the usual geometric light panels. The system also works alongside “add-on accessories like Textured Panels, Light Pegboards and Shelves.”

They allow users to “combine the Squares with the Light Pegboards to organize desk accessories like headsets and keyboards” while also “adding a unique lighting effect with colors and animations illuminating through the pegboard holes.”

Add on the space-saving shelves to instantly declutter and showcase your collectibles, gaming accessories and more. To complete your Blocks setup, put on the finishing touch with Textured Squares to add a unique 3D element to your lighting display. The modular and customizable nature of Blocks means you can build your own unique layout, mixing and matching add-ons to create a display that’s truly yours.

The brand also says the Nanoleaf Blocks system features upgraded edge to edge illumination that removes the dark corners and hotspots.

Set the ideal ambience and immersion with Nanoleaf features you know and love like Screen Mirror, AI Magic Scenes, Rhythm Music Sync and more to truly personal your desk setup.

Nanoleaf Blocks is available in two Smarter Kit sizes alongside the Add-on Kits with pre-orders going live on the official site soon, and everything is set to hit retail come October.

Squares Smarter Kit (6 Squares) $199.99

Combo XL Smarter Kits (Squares, Small Squares, Light Pegboards & Shelves) $249.99

Add-On Kits (additional Squares, Textured Squares, Shelves and Pegboards) at $49.99

