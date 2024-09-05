Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Everything you need to know about the massive fall savings event

Last month, Amazon officially announced its 2024 Prime Big Deal Days event – another 2-day sale event like Prime Day that takes place in October. It, much like the massive July event we just featured heavily around here, delivers 48-hours of massive price cuts across all of your favorite product categories, and I mean all of them. From Apple and Samsung tech to Google and Amazon’s in-house devices, it also features massive price drops on everything from pet food and groceries to headphones and smart TVs, from smart home gadgets to yard tools, and just about anything else you can imagine. But if you’re new to the Prime Big Deals event, we are here to answer all of the questions you might have and to ensure you’re prepped and ready to go for the massive fall sale.

When is the fall Prime Day sale?

Well, firstly, the fall Prime Day sale is actually called Prime Big Deal Days – I know it’s an awkward title, but forget that, we are here for the price drops anyway. Secondly, we know the Prime Big Deal Days will once again take place in October, much like it did last year.

While Amazon is yet to divulge the actual dates for the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days event, we can make a few extremely educated guesses for you – we usually get these right, but it’s really not that hard to figure out. Last year’s sale took place on October 10 and 11 – the second Tuesday and Wednesday of the month. Going on that logic, the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days event will take place on October 8 and 9 this year.

However, last year’s event also followed the second Monday of the month. With the way the calendar works out this year, the second Monday of month will land on the 14th, which could push the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days launch back to October 15 and 16. Either way, we are gambling on either of these two slots for the 2024 festivities.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

We already touched on this above. It is essentially the same as Prime Day, the one that happens in July, with a different name. Amazon has chosen to market the October version of the 2-day sale event under a different name, but it is very much the same – 48-hours of revolving price drops starting at 12 p.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET when the Prime Big Deal Days takes over the Gold Box page.

What are the best Prime Big Deal Days deals?

This certainly depends on what you’re after, but you can safely assume just about anything you had your eye one will go on sale. Not all gear is susceptible to Amazon swift hand when it comes to markdowns, but most of it is. Apple’s latest gear, that will have just debuted roughly a month prior might even get hit with price drops, just about everything in the latest Samsung stable of tech will almost certainly be on the list, the latest Google Pixel gear (perhaps even the new Nest Thermostat), Bose and Sony headphones, PC gaming gear, all things smart home, and the list goes on and on.

Where to find the best Prime Big Deal Days deals

Well, right here. This is 9to5Toys and that’s exactly what we do every day of the week and have done so for the better part of two decades now. We are already tracking pricing data on thousands of products on Amazon – and I’m not talking about just those free trackers that rarely get it right either – to present the very best deals that are actually deals. Sometimes it looks like something is on sale when really it’s not at all, and this can be especially difficult when the deals are flying left, right, and center on Prime Day and during the Prime Big Deal Days event when you have 48 hours to lock-in, and that’s if the item doesn’t sell out before that. Let us do the hard work for you, and let us know in the comments below if there’s something you want, and we will make sure you get the best possible price.

Are Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days only for Prime members?

Yes. Just like the July Prime Day sale, the Prime Big Deal Days are only available to Amazon Prime members. You must be a Prime member to access to advertised prices during the 48-hour event – you can join Prime or start a free trial membership right here before the event to take advantage of the deals. It is $14.99 per month, or $139 on an annual subscription, but again the free trial works too.

Is Prime Day and and Prime Big Deal Days only in the US?

No. While we primarily focus on the US deals on Amazon, Prime Big Deal Days goes live in a number of markets across the globe. This year Amazon says the event will go live in 19 different countries, including Sweden, United Kingdom, and Turkey, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, and Spain. Alongside the US, of course.

We are primed and ready for the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days sale and will, as per usual, be working day and night both leading up to the event and during with all hands on deck to uncover the best price drops on Amazon and elsewhere to save you cash around every corner leading into the 2024 holiday season.

