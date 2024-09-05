Score Lenovo’s Legion Gaming water-repellent, anti-fray XXL mousepad for just $10 , or large size for $5

We are now tracking a deal that drops Lenovo’s Legion Gaming XXL cloth mousepad to $10.39 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This particular mousepad has been fetching close to $20 in recent months, but today’s deal knocks $6 off its listed price to land it within cents of Amazon all-time low. The same mousepad in a relatively smaller L size is down to just $4.99 from its usual price of $10. Head below for more details.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming XXL pad discounted today is a control type mousepad featuring a cloth surface and durable skid-proof rubberized base for stability. The high-density cloth surface is also water-repellent and durable, meaning it easily repels spills and stains to stay clean. This XXL mousepad measures 900 x 300 mm and it also has a “braided locked edge design” that keeps the edges from getting frayed over time with prolonged use. This Legion mousepad is definitely on the bigger side, but it has a fairly slim profile measuring just 2mm in thickness.

The relatively smaller L-size mousepad, as we previously mentioned, is also down to just $5 today from its usual price of $10. It’s also within cents of its Amazon all-time low and it gets you all the same features in a slightly smaller size.

Lenovo Legion Gaming XXL mousepad features:

Precision Gaming Surface: Experience unparalleled precision with our mousepad optimized for low DPI tracking movements. This XXL mousepad enhances your control and accuracy for a competitive edge in gaming. Size: L*W*H: 900 * 400 * 2 mm

Stability at Every Move: The skid-proof rubberized base ensures stability, providing a reliable foundation for your mouse. Enjoy smooth gliding and precise aiming without worrying about the pad shifting during intense gaming sessions

Durable Water-Repellent Surface: The high-density cloth on the top surface not only delivers exceptional tracking but is also water-repellent and durable. Spills and stains are easily repelled, ensuring your mousepad remains in top condition

