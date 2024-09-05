An eye-catching sage green dial graces this 41mm Timex Chronograph Watch at $71.50 (Reg. $119)

While smartwatches are more prevalent than ever, I tend to think that traditional watches tend to look more fashionable. Pricing can also clock in at a lot less too when you go for this Amazon offer on the Timex 41mm Green Chronograph Watch at $71.63 shipped. This watch tends to sell for $119, so shoppers are able to cash in on more than $47 in savings. Another way to look at this discount is that you’re getting 40% off. It’s also worth noting that today’s offer beats out the previous all-time low by a couple bucks or so. Learn more about this watch in the details below.

If you’d like to add a sage green timepiece to your wardrobe, now’s a great time to do it. This colorway certainly caught my eye, since it’s not as traditional as many others out there. It’s outfitted with an eco-friendly Ecco DriTan brown leather strap, a stainless steel case, mineral glass lense, and more. In addition to the time, you’ll also find a date window on the dial, as well. When you do come in contact with water, you can rest easy knowing this model features a 50-meter water-resistance rating.

Folks that would also like a smartwatch can now score the latest 2024 Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro at $262. This marks a return to the all-time low and delivers $88 in savings. And if you need smartphone too, be sure to check out this OnePlus promotion that includes a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 and $100 off the 1TB OnePlus Open.

Timex 41mm Green Chronograph Watch features:

With its careful attention to detail, the Timex Standard Chronograph shines as one of our most refined everyday watches. This timepiece is designed with versatility in mind, bringing together classic elements with modern materials, including an eco-friendly brown Ecco DriTan™ leather strap with quick release spring bars. A streamlined sage green dial complements the silver-tone 40mm case, bringing a timeless aesthetic to your favorite everyday watch. ?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!