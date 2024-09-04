Score a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 and $100 off the 1TB Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open ($400 in savings)

Yesterday’s deal on the OnePlus 12 with a FREE OnePlus Watch 2R is still live, but the freebies and price drops continue today with the exciting new Crimson Shadow OnePlus Open foldable (as well as the other color options). OnePlus is now offering a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase of the unlocked OnePlus Open foldable. And if you apply code SEPBONUS at checkout, pricing on the phone will drop $100 for deals starting from $1,599.99 shipped. That means you can land the foldable smartphone and the flagship smartwatch with a total of $400 in savings today. But you’ll want to head below for details on the sweet new Crimson Shadow model.

Today’s bundle savings also carry over to the elevated Open model with the 16GB of RAM and the 1TB double the storage upgrade. That means the regularly $1,899.99 red Crimson Shadow model is eligible for the bonuses. Apply the SEPBONUS code here and you’ll knock your total down to $1,799.99, land the free OnePlus Watch 2, and save the same $400. Outside of the pre-order offer, this is the best price we have tracked to date on the gorgeous new colorway.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage and hands-on review, the OnePlus Crimson Shadow model debuted just last month as the latest release in the brand’s foldable offerings. It doubles the storage capacity to 1TB and, at least for me, delivers another beautiful paint job to a lineup of handsets that already offered some of the best, albeit light in choice, color options in the smartphone market.

We called the OpenPlus Open the “best foldable available to US smartphone buyers,” when the new Crimson Shadow debuted, and you can get a closer look with more details on it below:

OnePlus Open features:

Thin & Light Design: The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

