Scoop up this TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini while it’s $10 shipped (Reg. $20, Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Matter Plug Mini for $9.99 shipped. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate at Best Buy and the lowest price we can find. Similar models on Amazon from the TP-Link Tapo lineup are selling at $12 right now and rarely drop below $10 when buying just a single one of them. You can, in fact, score a lower per-plug price with something like this 3-pack at $23 Prime shipped – that’s roughly $7.50 a plug – but if you just need one, today’s Best Buy deal is solid.

You’re looking at a Matter-certified smart plug, which means it will play nice with the rest of your Matter setup, be it HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Samsung SmartThings gear. With “Matter’s Multi-Admin capability, users can easily share management permissions with family members across various smart home platforms.”

This unified control experience joins the usual set of perks that comes with any good smart plug. From the ability to leverage voice command and app control to scheduling and set on/off timers for any of the gear that is connected, it makes for a convenient and intelligent way to plug-in lamps, coffee makers, and more. It can also help tame energy vampires from stealthily sucking power when you’re not even really using them.

TP-Link -Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Matter Plug Mini features:

The Tapo TP15 is a versatile Matter-Certified smart plug that seamlessly integrates with certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. With Matter’s Multi-Admin capability, users can easily share management permissions with family members across various smart home platforms. The Tapo app offers advanced scheduling and scene creation capabilities, along with the ability to remotely control devices and an Auto-Off Timer feature. Setup is easy with Bluetooth onboard.

