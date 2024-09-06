Land a renewed OG Apple Watch Ultra at up to $349 off the original price starting from $450

This morning Apple Watch Ultra 2 went on sale at $689 to undercut this year’s Prime Day price drop at $110 off. But with the new Apple Watch models very much on the horizon now, we thought the deals we spotted on the OG Apple Watch Ultra were also worth highlighting. The $110 in savings on Ultra 2 is solid, but perhaps not enough for folks that would really just rather go all in on the new model that will likely land at closer to $799. However, those not bothered with the latest and greatest might prefer to score the perfectly capable previous-generation Ultra starting from $449.99 Prime shipped with today’s deals. There are a couple options so be sure to head below for more details.

Firstly, Woot is now offering Grade A Refurbished units with a 1-year Woot warranty down at $449.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is $349 off the original list price and the lowest total we can find right now. You’ll find more details on the refurbished condition below.

However, the Amazon Renewed Premium listing has now dropped to $499.95 shipped with a 1-year Amazon warranty in tow. This is $299 under the original listing price, $59 below the price it has been fetching lately at Amazon in Renewed Premium condition, and perhaps a better option for folks who prefer the Amazon coverage.

Here’s what you need to know about Amazon Renewed Premium units – they are essentially of a higher-quality than the standard Amazon renewed products and ship with a 1-year warranty too:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

And here’s what Woot has to say about its refurbished models on sale today:

Hey, you there! These items have been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length & have successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality & removal of any prior-user’s personal information. Batteries are tested to function at minimum 85% capacity.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

