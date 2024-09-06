Upgrade your iPad 10 with a huge deal on Apple’s Magic Keyboard at $110 ($129 off)

Today Woot is offering a big-time 54% price drop on the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Generation down at $109.99 shipped. This is a regularly $239 official Apple keyboard case that is currently fetching as much from Amazon where it has never dropped below $169. And this isn’t some refurbished or open-box listing at Woot, it is brand new and ships with a full 1-year warranty from Apple. 

If you recently picked up a new Apple iPad 10th gen with all the deals we have been featuring over the last couple months – it is currently down at $299 right now in fact, then adding the official Apple keyboard is a great to upgrade your setup. It’s clearly a pricey one considering it’s regularly just $60 less than the typical deal price on the iPad it connects to, but with today’s offer things are at least a bit more accessible for folks looking to breathe new life into their tablet. 

For those unfamiliar, the Apple Magic Keyboard Case is just that, a combination folio-style case with a built-in, detachable keyboard – the whole package connects to iPad magnetically with separate charging or pairing required. 

You’ll also find an onboard multi-gesture trackpad alongside 14-key function row to up your productivity setup. What might otherwise be a casual tablet experience on iPad 10 can become a workhorse Apple tablet experience despite coming in at a fraction of the price of the high-end models. 

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10 features:

The perfect iPad companion, Magic Keyboard Folio features a great typing experience, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, a 14-key function row, and a two-piece design that includes a detachable keyboard and protective back panel that both attach magnetically to iPad for front and back protection. No charging or pairing required. Simply attach it and start typing.

