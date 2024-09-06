Samsung’s regularly $100 Galaxy Buds FE with Live Translate are back down at $62 today

Update: After selling out, Woot has now brought back its $61.99 Prime shipped offer on the latest Galaxy Buds FE. Details below in original post.

We have seen the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds FE drop to $70 at Amazon, and more often to $80 or so directly from Samsung, but Woot has them down at $61.99 Prime shipped today with the full 1-year Samsung warranty in tow. A $6 delivery fee will apply for folks without a Prime membership. Regularly $100, this set is currently fetching $80 direct for 20% in savings, much like over at Amazon, but Woot has them both beat by a solid margin right now. Today’s deal is $9 under the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon to deliver the best we can find from a trusted retailer.

They aren’t as high-end as the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, and they certainly aren’t the new Galaxy Buds 3, but the latter of which starts at $180 and the FE set delivers on some solid specs for a pair of Samsung buds at under $62 today.

More specifically, you’re looking at nearly 40% off a pair of buds that also feature onboard active noise cancellation tech alongside 30 hours of battery life. The quick pairing with Samsung devices and Auto Switch features are a nice touch that allows users to “connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat; Stream a movie on your Tab — if a call comes through on your phone, you can answer through your Buds FE” and you’re also getting access to Samsung’s Live Translate:

Now you can communicate freely with someone in another language; Use the Interpreter feature on your Galaxy phone to hear real-time translations through your Galaxy Buds during face-to-face conversations

Everything else you ned to know about them is waiting on 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE features:

Listen comfortably all day with the new wing-tip design that keeps your Buds in place. Hear what you want how you want thanks to Active Noise Cancellation. Galaxy Buds FE pair easily to your other Galaxy devices through your Samsung account; Just open the case, tap to connect and your paired Buds FE show up in your list of devices. With Auto Switch, Buds FE connect to whatever device you need so you don’t miss a beat.

