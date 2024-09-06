Satechi’s new passport wallet with Apple Find My debuts today with wireless MagSafe charging

Today, straight from IFA 2024, Satechi is unveiling and launching its new Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My. The brand is a staple around here, making some of our favorite accessories for Apple gear from wonderful MagSafe chargers to pro-grade Thunderbolt 4 docks, and more, but today it is expanding tech-laden carrier lineup with the new Find My vegan leather passport wallet to help ensure you never lose your most precious and important piece of travel kit. It’s not the first one we have featured with Find My, but it does have one seriously standout and fantastic feature here – full wireless MagSafe and Qi charging. Yes, I’m all the way in on this one. The new Satechi Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My is now available for purchase on Amazon and you can get a closer look at it down below.

New Satechi Passport Cover with Find My and wireless MagSafe charging

While Satechi does typically focus on the power and charging gear, it is no stranger to the Apple-centric wallet space – it’s Vegan-Leather MagSafe Wallet Stand comes in a collection of colors and has been around since the launch of iPhone 15 last September. Fast forward to IFA 2024, just four days before the imminent debut of Apple’s next-generation iPhone 16 handsets (and more), and it is turning to the jetsetters with its new Find My-equipped passport wallet release.

Looking to provide some peace of mind and efficiency for international travelers everywhere, the new Find My passport wallet features an animal-friendly vegan leather design that comes packed with Apple’s item tracking tech.

This passport wallet lands with official Find My support. That means you can quickly load it up into the Find My app on your iPhone with a few clicks and then be able to track it across Apple’s near global network, zero-in on its position, and receive notifications when you leave it behind.

This is very much like some of the models we have seen from other brands, including the gorgeous genuine leather model from Nomad I am a big fan of, but this time with an animal-friendly vegan leather construction I think we can all appreciate, and one very important distinction from just about every other Find My Passport wallet I have tested out…wireless charging.

These Find My wallets tend to include a small magnetic cable that latches on to a hidden port on the inside of the wallet in order to charge it up. That’s fine and all, and they don’t need to be charged that often, but with the new Satechi Find My passport wallet, you can just drop it on Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe wireless charger to juice it back up. Finally, wonderful, and why everyone hasn’t already done this I really don’t know.

It can be much easier to forget to charge your Find My wallet without this in my experience. But being able to just drop it on the charging pad you likely already have sitting in front of you everyday, perfect.

Now that the important tech stuff is out of the way, let’s talk about the actual wallet aspect here. You’ll find a dedicated passport holder on the inside along with four card slots and a full length slot to carry one of those paper boarding passes if you get stuck with a flight that doesn’t offer the digital, Apple Wallet-ready counterpart. It is made from “scratch-resistant” vegan leather with built-in RFID protection throughout.

Your ultimate travel companion for peace of mind and efficiency. Quickly and easily locate your passport cover with Find My technology, ensuring your important documents are always within reach. This elegant passport cover boasts a four-card holder, wireless charging capability, Bluetooth 5.2, and RFID protection.

The Satechi Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Find My and wireless MagSafe charging is now available for purchase on Amazon at $59.99.

