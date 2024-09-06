Score Insta360’s vlog-ready GO 3 action camera with flip touchscreen at the $275 low

B&H is currently offering the Insta360 GO 3 Action camera in white for $275, though a $10 shipping fee will apply unless you opt for a nearby store pickup. This deal drops the 64GB starter kit with a few added accessories down from its usual $375 list price. With $100 in savings, today’s offer beats our previous mention from March by $67, making it a great time to cash in on a solid tiny action camera. Even the $10 shipping fee you are looking at over $50 in savings, so head below for more details.

Weighing in at just 35 grams, the GO 3 is a lightweight and tiny camera that you can wear around your neck, clip to your collar or skateboard, or even let your pet run with it. This unit can record up to 2.7K 2720 x 1536 videos, and it can also capture photos and slow-motion footage. The GO 3 has support for Voice Control 2.0 technology, but you can also use its 2.2-inch flip touchscreen to interact with it. One of the highlights of this action camera is that it allows you to control the camera, preview your video, and then export the content to your phone via a companion iOS/Android app via Wi-Fi. You can learn more about the Insta360 GO 3 in our review.

Elsewhere in the world of action cameras, GoPro just debuted its new Hero13 Black action camera for $400, and you can learn more about it in our hands-on review right here.

Insta360 GO 3 action camera features:

Insta360 GO 3 is a mini action camera weighing in at only 35g. Take this small cam and film anywhere! Capture effortless, hands-free POV videos or creative angles at 2.7K with this tiny action camera. Perfect for mountain biking, pets, travel, anything goes! A versatile magnetic design with a set of handy accessories such as the Magnet Pendant and Easy Clip, GO 3 gives you endless creative possibilities, with angles no other camera can handle.

