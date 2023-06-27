Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Today, Insta 360 is out with its latest thumb-sized action camera – the Go 3. Taking some of the most critical feedback from the previous two generations, this new versatile camera comes with an action pod that turns it into more of a GoPro-like camera with a flip touchscreen and the ability to record for up to 170 minutes. We got our hands on an Insta360 Go 3 camera, so be sure to hit the video below and see all of the details.

If you’ve never heard of the Go series from Insta360, it’s meant as an incredibly small and powerful action camera that opens up new angles thanks to its size and magnetic-mounting design. Most notable is a necklace-like magnetic mount that works through a thin shirt as well as a clip that can easily attach to the brim of a hat.

This new camera, though, takes things further with the action pod that opens up longer run times, which was a major point of criticism of the 2nd Go camera. The overall shape and functionality are very similar to a GoPro, but the camera can also be removed when a more compact setup is desired.

Insta360 Go 3: Design

From its first generation, Insta 360 has kept the design very similar. The camera itself is incredibly small – about the same size as my thumb. On the front are the lens, a small status light, and a single multi-purpose button. On the back is a magnetic contact for the action pod.

For storage, the Go 3 uses internal memory. There are three different versions available. Prices start at $380 for 32GB, $400 for 64GB, and $430 for 128 GB.

The version that I have is 64GB. That equates to two hours 53 minutes of footage in the 2.7K 30fps video mode or one hour 37 minutes in the 1440p 30fps FreeFrame video mode.

Action pod

Snapping the Go 3 into the action pod is easy and feels very secure. There is a release button to remove the camera from the accessory.

Up top is a shutter button for taking pictures or starting a video, depending on what mode is active. On one side are a USB-C port and a button to release the camera from the pod. Over on the other side is a power button and a mode-switching button.

On the back is the flip-up touchscreen. For those hoping to vlog and make adjustments to settings, this is a huge feature. All of those things can be accomplished from the Insta360 app when a phone is connected, but it is always easier to do those things directly on a camera.

Insta360 Go 3: Video

The hinge feels very solid, and there is a fair bit of resistance making it hard to bump to accidentally move. With the screen flipped up, it’s easy to check the settings and framing for a shot.

Another major benefit of the action pod is prolonged battery life. The standalone camera is rated to 45 minutes (compared to 30 from the Go 2). Placing it in the action pod extends that time to 170 minutes – a huge improvement.

Other mounting accessories

In addition to the action pod, Go 3 comes with a magnetic pendant along with a magnetic wedge for adjusting the angle of the camera. An easy clip works great to mount the camera on the brim of a hat.

The pivot stand has a reusable sticky base and also features a more standard ¼” mount to work with tripods and other universal accessories.

Insta360 Go 3: Video quality

Go 3 can film in a few different resolutions, but none as high as what the most recent GoPros are capable of. In Video mode, it can go up to 2.7k (2720×1530), and in FreeForm, it goes down to 1440p (2560 x 1440).

In my experience, though, the footage looks just as good as the latest GoPro cameras. With a focus on quick sharable content, I don’t think the maximum resolution battle will be a concern for most users of this camera.

Audio quality

Go 3 also has two microphones and a wind reduction mode. It works well in most situations but going even 25 mph on an electric bicycle had a small amount of wind noise. Additionally, there is a “noise reduction” option in the Insta360 Studio app, but it takes much of the environment sound out as well.

The goal of the Go series really has been mobile-related content, not necessarily pro-focused production. Without interchangeable memory or batteries, there are limitations to what the camera is capable of.

For quick clips, just like Insta360’s other 360 cameras, the mobile app unlocks quick and powerful controls for editing and sharing.

When editing in a third-party program like Premiere Pro, some formats require processing from one of Insta360’s apps and some don’t.

For example, filming in the normal video mode saves a clip that can instantly be imported into Premiere while the FreeFrame video mode is more like a single side of a 360 camera and requires processing from the Insta360 mobile app or studio app.

Using the Insta360 Studio video app is simple with powerful controls. Footage can be downloaded by connecting the camera and action pod to a computer via USB. When a FreeForm video is opened, you can simply drag it up and down to reframe the horizon of the video, trim the clip, and even add some effects to enhance color and improve audio, and then export in a variety of formats including ProRes.

What about bad weather?

The camera itself is waterproof up to 5 meters (16.4 ft.), but the action pod is not. The pod is rain and splash resistant with an IPX4 rating but should not be submerged as the camera can be.

9to5Toys’ Take

All in all, Insta360 Go 3 takes some of the shortcomings of the older generations and adds great new features. Of course, that does come at a price, though. The Go 2 is $300 while the Go 3 starts at $380.

It’s not as capable as something like a GoPro when it comes to interchangeable memory and batteries, but for a quick run-and-gun camera that is fun and easy to use, it’s an absolute blast. For me, it’s the one that I’ll be packing along on our family road trip later this summer.

