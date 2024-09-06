Spigen’s regularly $27 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III dual USB-C charger drops to $13 today

Prime members can now head over to Spigen’s official Amazon storefront to find its 35W GaN III dual USB-C charger for $12.99 shipped. That’s a solid deal considering folks without Prime membership will pay $27 for it today which also happens to be its regular price. You are looking at a $14 discount, marking one of the lowest prices we have tracked for a 35W GaN III charger that can charge your iPhone 15, iPad Pro, or just about anything that needs a quick top-up. The beefier 45W and 65W variants of the same charger are also down to $19 and $26 today for Prime members. Head below for more details.

These compact Spigen chargers use GaN III tech to pack up to 65W of juice in a compact chassis. You are looking at two USB-C ports on all three variants, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. They all distribute the power when both ports are used, though, so be sure to pick the bigger one if you want more power delivery on both USB-C ports as the smaller 35W model tops out at 25W when two devices are connected.

Folks looking for a charger to power multiple devices on the go can consider Anker’s new 9,600mAh Prime power bank at $80. This unit also doubles as a wall charger and is down from its usual price of $90 today. More chargers, docks, and other pieces of gear are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories hub, so be sure to check them out.

Spigen 35W GaN III charger features:

Total 35W Compact and Fast Charging Block: Dual USB C PD PPS Super Fast Charging Port, Up to 30 Watt Power Delivery / PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 35 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 25W and 10W output to charge your phone.

Advanced Spigen GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 40% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than genuine charger.

Reducing Your Device Damage with Spigen Technology : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

