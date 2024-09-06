Spigen’s regularly $27 35W ArcStation Pro GaN III dual USB-C charger drops to $13 today

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
51% off $13
Spigen charger next to some phones.

Prime members can now head over to Spigen’s official Amazon storefront to find its 35W GaN III dual USB-C charger for $12.99 shipped. That’s a solid deal considering folks without Prime membership will pay $27 for it today which also happens to be its regular price. You are looking at a $14 discount, marking one of the lowest prices we have tracked for a 35W GaN III charger that can charge your iPhone 15, iPad Pro, or just about anything that needs a quick top-up. The beefier 45W and 65W variants of the same charger are also down to $19 and $26 today for Prime members. Head below for more details.

These compact Spigen chargers use GaN III tech to pack up to 65W of juice in a compact chassis. You are looking at two USB-C ports on all three variants, allowing you to charge two devices simultaneously. They all distribute the power when both ports are used, though, so be sure to pick the bigger one if you want more power delivery on both USB-C ports as the smaller 35W model tops out at 25W when two devices are connected.

Folks looking for a charger to power multiple devices on the go can consider Anker’s new 9,600mAh Prime power bank at $80. This unit also doubles as a wall charger and is down from its usual price of $90 today. More chargers, docks, and other pieces of gear are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories hub, so be sure to check them out.

Spigen 35W GaN III charger features:

  • Total 35W Compact and Fast Charging Block: Dual USB C PD PPS Super Fast Charging Port, Up to 30 Watt Power Delivery / PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 35 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 25W and 10W output to charge your phone.
  • Advanced Spigen GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 40% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than genuine charger.
  • Reducing Your Device Damage with Spigen Technology : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
A mere $9 Prime shipped will score VOLTME’s 35W d...
Apple’s official 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapte...
Satechi’s Trio wireless magnetic charging pad see...
Best Android price drops of the day: Dinkigolf, MO Astr...
Anker’s new 9,600mAh Prime Power Bank doubles as ...
Don’t miss SanDisk’s latest 5,150MB/s 1TB E...
Blix classic beach cruiser Sol e-bike now $400 off with...
Samsung’s regularly $100 Galaxy Buds FE with Live...
Load more...
Show More Comments