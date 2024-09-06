Anker’s new 9,600mAh Prime Power Bank doubles as a wall charger, now down at $80

Anker unleashed its sweet new Prime Power Stations recently, all of which we covered when they come up for sale last month. But we have started to spot some early deals on the impressive, display-laden power solutions starting with the 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station and now the 9,600mAh Anker Prime Power Bank. Regularly $90, it will now drop down to $79.99 shipped at checkout once added to your cart. This is the lowest price we have tracked yet on this new dual USB-C port, high-capacity power bank with onboard AC prongs – you can plug it right into the wall too.

Yes, this is a pricey power bank, but it’s also not just any power bank. There’s some seriously cool features here for product category that is otherwise just the same old thing over and over again in some cases.

Firstly, the design. It has a sweet modern look to it, something small enough to fit into a pocket with a silvery-finish and a front-side color display that showcases “real-time updates on battery levels and power output.” This thing’s a real looker.

But on top of that, and the dual USB-C ports, it’s also carrying around some serious power for a unit of its size. There’s a 9,600mAh battery in there and you’ll find foldable AC outlet prongs built right into it. That means it can juice itself back up with any wall outlet, but also pull double duty as a wall charger. Nice.

Anker Prime Power Bank features:

65W High-Speed Charging: Provides a powerful 65W output whether using a single port or multiple ports simultaneously, perfect for quickly charging laptops in battery or charger mode.

Versatile Dual-Function Charging: This compact 9,600mAh power bank also serves as a wall charger and comes with a charging cable for flexible use.

Small Size, Monumental Power: The 10.76 oz ultra-compact power bank fits easily into any pocket or bag, delivering substantial energy without the bulk.

Charge with Clarity: Stay fully informed while charging with a 1.3-inch smart LCD display that offers real-time updates on battery levels and power output.

