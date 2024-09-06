TP-Link’s 2024 Tapo Dual-Outlet Matter Outdoor Smart Plug down at $20 today

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Tapo Dual-Outlet Matter Outdoor Smart Plug for $19.99 today. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model debuted on Amazon back in March at $30 before more regularly dropping into the $25 range. Today’s deal shaves another 20% off that total to land within a few bucks of the all-time low and deliver a notable chance to score a Matter-equipped outlet solution to integrate into your outdoor smart home setup.

While for some folks these outdoor plugs are closely tied to the time they are spending under the stars and patio lights in the summer, they are also great year round additions to a smart home be it for holiday lighting or otherwise. This one features an IP65 waterproof design that can handle “strong jets of water,” rain, snow, dust, and “other harsh weather.

It is indeed a certified Matter plug, so it will play nice with your other Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings gear that also support the multi-platform standard. This provides a unified and simplified control experience for the two individually controllable outlets this unit provides.

From there you can leverage voice and app control support, scheduling, and the included mounting screw and stabilizing post, “ensuring stability even when plugging and unplugging devices.”

TP-Link Tapo Dual-Outlet Matter Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. Two independent AC outlets allow you to control connected devices individually through your apps or home assistants. With dual antennas, the outdoor plug’s signal reaches up to 300 ft in an open field and transmits 164 ft through three concrete walls2, offering you stable connection over longer distances. The outdoor smart plug meets the IP65 rating against strong jets of water. With outdoor temperature resistance of -4~122℉(-20~50℃), it withstands rain, snow, dust, and other harsh weather.

