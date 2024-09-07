Don’t spend full price on Uber rides/food orders: Buy these discounted gift cards first from $22.50

Best Buy is now offering some notable price drops on Uber gift cards. While we typically only see these deals live on a single denomination (usually $100), today’s offers span a range of options right through from $25 credits up to $200. Pricing starts from $22.50 and the cards ship free via email “soon after purchase” to ensure you can score a deal on your rides and meal orders as soon as this weekend. But you can also just save and have them in the holster ready to land you a deal next time you load up the Uber app.

As we have said previously, these cards are a great way to save cash. You’re effectively just trading money for even more money to use on Uber. The cards on sale today, despite the fact they might look to some like they are just for Uber rides, they do indeed apply to both Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. If you plan on jumping in an Uber or placing a food delivery through the app at anytime over the next few months, these offers are a no-brainer – it’s literally just free credit at that point.

Redeemable via Uber or Uber Eats apps…You can get a reliable ride in minutes or pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed.

Here are the various denominations you can choose from that are marked down right now at Best Buy:

***You’ll find each of the denomination options on this listing page.

More on Uber gift cards:

Gift Uber rides to the people you care about, or add value to your Uber account. The Uber app connects you to a reliable ride in minutes. From low-cost to premium, every option feels like an upgrade to the everyday. And payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!