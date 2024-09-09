Anker’s 20,000mAh 30W Zolo power bank with integrated woven USB-C cable is back to $29 low (All colors)

Courtesy of the official Anker Amazon storefront, you can now score its Zolo 20,000mAh 30W power bank for $28.79 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth at least $35 in the cart. This is a fairly new power bank that debuted a few months back carrying a $36 price tag. It’s available in four different finishes and they’re all seeing a solid 20% discount right now. Today’s deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked for the black and blue variants, whereas the white and pink units have dipped this low for the first time today. Head below for more details to see what makes this power bank a solid addition to your EDC.

This Anker Zolo 20,000mAh power bank has a portable form factor which makes it easier to carry around. The highlight here, however, is that it comes with an integrated woven USB-C cable with a dedicated slot to tuck the connector when it’s not in use. In addition to the integrated cable, this power bank has an additional USB-C and a USB-A port, letting you charge three devices simultaneously. This particular charger tops out at 30W output, but there’s also a more powerful 87W variant that’s down to $48 from its usual price of $60 for Prime members. Other highlights of the Anker Zolo power bank include a display to tell you the remaining battery percentage in real-time, the ability to adjust power output automatically to regulate the temperature, and more.

If you don’t want your unit to get lost in the sea of similar-looking power banks, then you can also consider UGREEN’s new Uno MagSafe-compatible power bank at $36. It features a built-in display that shows adorable robotic facial expressions based on the remaining battery percentage, and it also has a foldable kickstand that lets you prop your iPhone on a flat surface.

Anker Zolo 20,000mAh 30W power bank features:

Go Beyond with 20,000mAh: Carry the power you need to charge your iPhone 15 up to 4 times or your Samsung S24 3.79 times, perfect for extended travel and long days.

30W Two-Way Fast Charging: Charge quickly with 30W output and recharge just as fast with 20W input, keeping your devices ready in no time. Boost an iPhone 15 from 0 to 57% in just 30 minutes.

Durability on Demand: Features a 5.98-inch built-in USB-C cable that’s not only convenient but also extremely durable, designed to withstand over 10,000 bends.

