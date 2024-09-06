Check out UGREEN’s new Uno MagSafe 5K power bank with built-in stand and display at $36 [Launch deal]

After launching a USB-C robot charger and a charging cable, UGREEN has now debuted a Uno MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank with the same vibe. Now available for purchase on Amazon at just $35.99 shipped thanks to a 20% launch deal, this new MagSafe power bank features a built-in display to showcase adorable robotic facial expressions. Head below fore more details and a closer look at this new power bank.

UGREEN’s new Uno MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank with display and stand now available

This isn’t UGREEN’s first power bank to feature a built-in display that showcases adorable robotic facial expressions. It shows different expressions based on the remaining battery percentage, allowing you to quickly gauge the battery status at a glance. What’s also great about this power bank is that it comes with a built-in foldable stand which lets you prop it up with a phone attached to it on a flat surface.

This UGREEN Uno power bank also has MagSafe support, meaning it sticks to the back of your iPhone with strong magnets to keep it juiced. It measures 4.1 x 2.9 x 0.6 inches and weighs 4 ounces and it packs a 5,000mAh battery to ensure your iPhone is charged while you’re away from a wall outlet. The Uno MagSafe power bank can deliver up to 7.5W of wirelessly via MagSafe, but you can use the included USB-C to USB-C cable to quickly top up your phone with up to 20W of power.

There’s no shortage of MagSafe power banks on the market, but this one definitely stands out from the rest with its display and unique robotic expressions. UGREEN has cleverly implemented these adorable robotic expressions to its gear in the Uno series, and this one is equally good as it lets you quickly get glanceable info on the remaining battery percentage. This will pair nicely with the rest of the gear in its Uno series, so be sure to check out the USB-C Uno charging cable as well as the 100W Uno charger, both of which are readily available on Amazon.

UGREEN’s Uno MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank is now available at $35.99 shipped on Amazon with a 20% launch deal that drops it from $45.

