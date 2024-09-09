Updated CASETiFY iPhone 16 cases arrive with new modular attachment system, clips, and straps

The new CASETiFY iPhone 16 case collection has arrived. Available for purchase both on Amazon and on the official CASETiFY site where you’ll find the usual massive selection of designs for each of its case silhouettes, Impact, Mirror, Ripple, and Clear, this year the brand is introducing its new upgraded Ultra Bounce Case for iPhone 16. Not only the most protective of the bunch, it also now features a series of modular attachments “such as a novelty carabiner allowing users to wear their new iPhone 16 in multiple ways and positions.”

CASETiFY debuts iPhone 16 cases with new modular attachments

This year’s CASETiFY iPhone 16 case collection is marking the return of its usual stable of models and the massive selection of designs you can opt to put on them. The Bounce model wit the extra corner pieces is back, but the real highlight of this year’s collection, and the one CASETiFY seems to be focused on for the 2024 iPhone 16 launch, is the updated Ultra Bounce Case and the new modular attachment system.

The new CASETiFY iPhone 16 Ultra Bounce Case delivers “world-class protection” from drops and falls up to 10 meters or 32.8 feet by way of 10X Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD 810G 516.7). CASETiFY says the case has been tested to “withstand 260 consecutive drops from all corners and angles.”

This is not unlike what we saw with previous-generation Bounce model, but this year the brand is also introducing a host of modular attachments that go with it. The multi-functional Ultra Bounce Corners double down as both added drop protection and connection points for the new modular attachments and accessories including the Ultra Bounce Carabiner that allows the case to connect to bags, jackets, backpacks, and so on.

There’s also an Ultra Bounce Utility Lanyard with various attachments methods made possible by the dual lobster clasp design. And finally, the brand is also introducing its new iPhone 16 Ultra Bounce Keychain as “another way of keeping the device close to users in different positions” – it features beaded charm details and silicone dipped ends the brand says provide “a premium look and feel.”

Pricing on the new CASETiFY iPhone 16 case collection breaks down as follows on the base silhouettes – prices vary depending on the designs, MagSafe integration, and more. The modular add-on clips and lanyards will run you extra though

Ultra Bounce $100

Impact Case $70

Mirror Case $70

Ripple Case $60

Clear Case $70

Browse through all of the new CASETiFY iPhone 16 options on the official site and official Amazon storefront. While the shipping options are clearly better on Amazon for Prime members, the official site tends to have far more designs to choose from.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!