Discover Samsung sale knocks $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tablets + $800 instant trade credits

As part of the now live Discover Samsung Fall sale event, you can score some of the best prices of the year on the latest flagship Tab S9, and especially on the Ultra models. While we have seen $150 price drops on the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra a number of times this year, you can in fact score that deal at Best Buy right now, Samsung is taking things up a notch in the fall Discover sale. You’ll find straight $250 discounts on the entry-level 256GB model and the 512GB model. Scope out the details below.

Discover Samsung Fall Tab S9 deals:

You’re looking at some of the lowest prices on Samsung’s Ultra-sized tablet yet outside of a very short-lived Best Buy sale we featured. But with the direct at Samsung price drops, you can also double down and then some with trade-ins. You can score up to $800 in instant trade-in credit on the Ultra models from Samsung as part of this week’s Discover sale. And I mean instant – the value of your trade comes right off your purchase at checkout.

Samsung’s flagship tablet comes packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip to run the 14.6-inch AMOLED 2x display (2960×1848 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate to be exact) alongside the 11,200mAh battery and expandable microSD storage by way of microSD cards. That’s on top of face recognition, fingerprint security, the included S Pen, and Google’s Circle to Search tech and other AI fun:

…quickly search for just about anything you see on your Tab, all without switching apps, using Circle to Search with Google” alongside Photo Assist – “provides studio-quality edits for stunning pics, just like that” – and Transcript Assist – “turn your recorded lectures or meetings into written notes and summarize them quickly.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features:

Galaxy AI is here. Search like never before, let transcript assist take the notes for you, format your notes into a clear summary, and effortlessly edit your photos -all from your tablet, all with AI. With great power comes great productivity. Backed by our mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a long-lasting battery that can keep up with your dynamic lifestyle, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, now with Galaxy AI, redefines how you conquer your to-do list. With the ultra-large 14.6″ screen, you can work like a boss. There’s enough space to open and toggle between multiple windows and collaborate with teammates over video chat.

