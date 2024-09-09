Anker’s premium P2 Pro smart scale with Apple Health support returns to $40 low (50% off)

With regions around the globe now marching towards cooler months ahead, you may find yourself in a predicament where daily activity drops significantly. This can lead to weight gain if you aren’t careful (I know that’s certainly the case for me). Thankfully, the eufy storefront over at Amazon is here to help you keep tabs on things with a discount on Anker’s high-end eufy P2 Pro Apple Health Smart Scale for $39.99 shipped. Usually sold for $80, you’re looking at a substanial $40 markdown that amounts to 50% in savings. Unsurprisingly, this marks a return to the all-time low, making now a superb time to pick one of these up for your home. Continue reading to learn more about this Anker scale.

Score one of Anker’s most premium smart scales today while its P2 Pro model is heavily discounted. This model is only beaten by the P3 model, but in terms of features, they are quite similar. With P2 Pro, you’re looking at a smart scale that features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, support for 16 readings ranging from weight to BMI, muscle mass, heart rate, and more. As eluded to before, this scale integrates with Apple Health, and even Google Fit, too.

Another way to keep tabs on activity and overall health is with an Apple Watch. Right now the Ultra 2 can be yours at $110 off. If you were hoping for a new Ultra 3 today, the latest reports are suggesting that we won’t see one after all, making Ultra 2 the best option that’s even more enticing at $689. And there’s still time to burn calories and enjoy Yamaha’s YDX-MORO e-Bike at $1,919, which is a massive drop from its $4,799 MSRP.

eufy P2 Pro Apple Health Smart Scale features:

FULL BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS: Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR HIGH ACCURACY: The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

3D VIRTUAL MODEL: Watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey with a virtual, U-Body 3D model, featuring you. Your avatar will match the proportions and measurements of your biceps, chest, waist, hips and thighs that you input, and give you a detailed visual of your changes.

