First deal strikes Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,000 ($200 off)

Karthik Iyer -
Best BuyAcer
New low $1,000
Image showing a person sitting in front of Acer Swift 14 AI laptop.

We just spotted a deal that drops Acer’s Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC to $999.99 shipped at Best Buy. This is one of the new Copilot+ PCs that debuted earlier this year alongside other new laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip, and this one carries a $1,200 price tag. Today’s deal offers our very first chance to save on this new Copilot+ PC, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

The Acer Swift 14 AI is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite 12-core chip, which is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. This particular notebook can handle all the Copilot+ features with ease thanks to its dedicated NPU with up to 45TOPS. This laptop sports a 14.5-inch QHD+ 16:10 touchscreen IPS panel with a resolution of 2650 x 1600 pixels and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. Some other highlights of the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC include a QHD 1440p webcam, a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, a good selection of I/O including two USB-C ports, and more.

Folks looking for alternatives can also consider Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ at $1,017, down from its usual price of $1,200. Alternatively, you can also check out Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 range of notebooks with up to $600 trade-in credits.

Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC features:

  • The Snapdragon X Elite (12-Core) Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.
  • The 1440p QHD IR webcam features Acer PurifiedView 2.0 & Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 technologies with AI noise reduction & triple microphone array making these technologies work together to boost the video call experience reducing background noise, blurring your background, staying in focus, & more – so you always look & sound your best.
  • Discover the power of Wi-Fi 7, boasting enhanced speeds and multi-link capability for a more reliable and seamless wireless connection. Multi-Link Operation enables devices to simultaneously send and receive data across different frequency bands and channels.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Acer

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
First deal strikes Microsoft’s brand new Surface ...
Go quick! Dell’s new Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC...
Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB of RAM returns ...
Logitech’s popular MX Master 3S mouse is down to its ...
Discover Samsung sale knocks $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tab...
Be ready to keep iPhone 16 front and center with this a...
Today’s best iOS price drops: The Witness, TRUDOG...
Logitech’s brand new G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse...
Load more...
Show More Comments