First deal strikes Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite at $1,000 ($200 off)

We just spotted a deal that drops Acer’s Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC to $999.99 shipped at Best Buy. This is one of the new Copilot+ PCs that debuted earlier this year alongside other new laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip, and this one carries a $1,200 price tag. Today’s deal offers our very first chance to save on this new Copilot+ PC, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

The Acer Swift 14 AI is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite 12-core chip, which is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. This particular notebook can handle all the Copilot+ features with ease thanks to its dedicated NPU with up to 45TOPS. This laptop sports a 14.5-inch QHD+ 16:10 touchscreen IPS panel with a resolution of 2650 x 1600 pixels and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. Some other highlights of the Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC include a QHD 1440p webcam, a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, a good selection of I/O including two USB-C ports, and more.

Folks looking for alternatives can also consider Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ at $1,017, down from its usual price of $1,200. Alternatively, you can also check out Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 range of notebooks with up to $600 trade-in credits.

Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC features:

The Snapdragon X Elite (12-Core) Processor powering Copilot+ PCs ushers in a new era of performance, intelligence, and power efficiency for creators, collaborators, and engineers alike. Get astonishing processing speeds and power efficiency from a record-breaking CPU and NPU.

The 1440p QHD IR webcam features Acer PurifiedView 2.0 & Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 technologies with AI noise reduction & triple microphone array making these technologies work together to boost the video call experience reducing background noise, blurring your background, staying in focus, & more – so you always look & sound your best.

Discover the power of Wi-Fi 7, boasting enhanced speeds and multi-link capability for a more reliable and seamless wireless connection. Multi-Link Operation enables devices to simultaneously send and receive data across different frequency bands and channels.

