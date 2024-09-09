GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro is my favorite gaming mouse, and it just fell to its lowest price at $79

The official GravaStar storefront on Amazon is now offering its Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse in Gunmetal Grey for $78.96 shipped. This particular mouse has been holding on to its $100 price tag since its debut earlier this year, but that changes today with a solid 44% markdown. Today’s discount takes $61 off its usual going rate to mark a new Amazon all-time low. The pricier Silver Mist variant with a 4K dongle is also down to its lowest at $91 instead of its usual $140 price. Head below for more details.

The highlight of GravaStar’s Mercury M1 Pro, as you can probably tell, is its design. The sci-fi aesthetics with a glowing scarab at the heart of its chassis makes it stand out from pretty much every other gaming mouse out there, and it’s clearly the main selling point here. I was a bit skeptical about how it would age over time with everyday usage, but it’s a surprisingly sturdy mouse that feels solid in hand. The finish on my Gunmetal Grey variant has held up well so far, and it looks absolutely stunning on my desk. As far as the features are concerned, the Mercury M1 Pro sports the tried-and-tested PAW3395 sensor with support for up to 26,000 DPI, and it also offers tri-mode connectivity with a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity. You can pick up an optional 4K dongle for this model or get the Silver Mist variant that comes with it out of the box. Other highlights of the Mercury M1 Pro include customizable RGB lighting, five programmable buttons, and include skates and grips among other things.

If you’d rather get your hands on a simpler-looking mouse without a flashy design, then Logitech’s G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse is also down to its lowest price at $67. It supports Logitech’s POWERPLAY tech for charging and is down from its usual price of $80.

GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse features:

Ergonomic Mastery: Precision at Your Fingertips – Meticulously crafted for the discerning gamer, the M1 Pro boasts an ergonomic design that cradles your hand, transforming every move into natural, precise actions. Enhanced tactile button feedback means every click is more satisfying, more accurate – a true extension of your intent.

TUROSPEED Dominance: Stay Connected, Stay Unbeatable – With the TUROSPEED Wireless technology, the M1 Pro offers versatile connection options – from the ultra-fast 2.4G to the agile Bluetooth, down to the steadfast wired connection. Coupled with prolonged battery life, this mouse ensures you’re always ready, always dominant.

Hyper Precision Sensor: The Art of Unseen Advantage – Dominate the gaming world with a up to 4K polling rate and a staggering 26,000 DPI sensor. PAW3395 provides ultra-smooth cursor movement and pinpoint accuracy, giving you the unseen advantage in every skirmish, every battle.

