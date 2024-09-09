Logitech’s brand new G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse is down to $67 Amazon low

We are now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s new G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse in white to $67.19 shipped. This new gaming mouse debuted a couple of months back carrying an $80 price tag. Today’s deal lands as the second discount since its launch, taking $13 off its list price. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this gaming mouse on Amazon, making it a great time to cash in and add it to your battlestation. Head below for more details.

Logitech’s G309 LIGHTSPEED is one of the new wireless gaming mice to hit the market this year. It comes with the brand’s flagship HERO 25K sensor with support for a 1ms report rate, 400 IPS tracking, and up to 25,600 DPI sensitivity. It features the same optical mechanical switches as the ones inside Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse, and it is also compatible with the brand’s POWERPLAY charging system. You can pair this mouse with Logitech’s Powerplay charging mat and use it without worrying about charging. What’s also great about the G309 gaming mouse is that you can bring its weight down to just 68 grams by ditching the AA battery for a POWERPLAY mat, making it ideal for competitive games.

This, by the way, is not the only Logitech gaming mouse discounted right now. You can also snag the brand’s popular G Pro X Superlight 2 at $130, down from its usual price of $160. The deals on other gaming gear are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub.

Logitech G309 gaming mouse features at a glance:

Max Play: Switch between the robust yet low latency LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth connectivity on this wireless gaming mouse for total wireless flexibility

Min Weight: Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED is a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs just 86 g with the included AA battery or 68 g (battery-free) with use of POWERPLAY wireless charging system

Max Precision: HERO 25K sensor on this wireless gaming mouse tracks exactly to the sub-micron with zero smoothing for precise wireless gaming

Min Charging: 300+ hours with AA battery or unlimited battery life with POWERPLAY, so you can focus on the game, not your battery life

Max Speed: LIGHTFORCE optical-mechanical switches with optical speed, mechanical feel, and optimized gaming performance

