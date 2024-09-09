Lectric’s XPress 750 High-Step/Step-Thru e-bike goes 28MPH and comes with $306 in FREE gear

Justin Kahn -
Green DealsLectric
$306 off $1,299
Lectric XPress 750 Step-Thru model

Alongside the ongoing offer we have on the Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, the brand is also offering a notable promotion on its black XPress 750 High-Step e-bike and the white XPress 750 Step-Thru model. You can now score either at $1,299 shipped with $306 in FREE gear thrown in. This includes the regularly $129 Comfort Package consisting of a Giant Seat and the Suspension Seat Post as well as the regularly $177 Go Package that includes the folding bike lock, adjustable width phone mount, and the 850 Lux Elite Headlight. This offer beats out our mid August mention that included $215 in freebies to deliver one of the best we have seen since the price increases. Hit the jump for more details. 

The XPress 750 e-bike features a 1,310W peak motor that reaches speeds as high as 28MPH with a range up 60 miles per charge. Alongside the tool-free assembly required to get up and riding, this model supports a max payload of 330 pounds alongside a full-size wheelbase and an “industry-leading torque sensor paired with Lectric PWR+ programming.” 

You’ll also find a TC Eighty front suspension fork, 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27.5 x 2.1-inch city tires as well as an all-new color display “featuring a USB-A port adds an aesthetic look while offering clear and concise information.”

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more of this week’s best offers on e-bikes, EVs, power stations, electric tools, and more. 

Lectric XPress 750 e-bike features:

1310W of peak power combined with our Stealth M24 technology delivers a 400% quieter motor* that’s built for the long haul with a 48V, 14Ah Lithium-Ion battery certified to UL 2271. The XPress is also certified to UL 2849. A custom Lectric TC•Eighty eBike rated suspension front fork features 80mm of travel for a smooth and controlled ride. A tailor-made torque sensor uses PWR+ technology – helping to manage power output based on the rider’s pedaling effort. It allows riders to reach class 3 speeds easily & with more control.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Lectric

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs a...
Sony’s Lead Architect of the PS5 console to host ...
This Acer Nitro gaming backpack doubles as sporty gym o...
Anker’s powered EverFrost 30 cooler doubles as a ...
Don’t let outages kill your vibe with BLUETTIR...
Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB of RAM returns ...
Logitech’s popular MX Master 3S mouse is down to its ...
Discover Samsung sale knocks $250 off Galaxy Tab S9 tab...
Load more...
Show More Comments