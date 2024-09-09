Lectric’s XPress 750 High-Step/Step-Thru e-bike goes 28MPH and comes with $306 in FREE gear

Alongside the ongoing offer we have on the Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, the brand is also offering a notable promotion on its black XPress 750 High-Step e-bike and the white XPress 750 Step-Thru model. You can now score either at $1,299 shipped with $306 in FREE gear thrown in. This includes the regularly $129 Comfort Package consisting of a Giant Seat and the Suspension Seat Post as well as the regularly $177 Go Package that includes the folding bike lock, adjustable width phone mount, and the 850 Lux Elite Headlight. This offer beats out our mid August mention that included $215 in freebies to deliver one of the best we have seen since the price increases. Hit the jump for more details.

The XPress 750 e-bike features a 1,310W peak motor that reaches speeds as high as 28MPH with a range up 60 miles per charge. Alongside the tool-free assembly required to get up and riding, this model supports a max payload of 330 pounds alongside a full-size wheelbase and an “industry-leading torque sensor paired with Lectric PWR+ programming.”

You’ll also find a TC Eighty front suspension fork, 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27.5 x 2.1-inch city tires as well as an all-new color display “featuring a USB-A port adds an aesthetic look while offering clear and concise information.”

Lectric XPress 750 e-bike features:

1310W of peak power combined with our Stealth M24 technology delivers a 400% quieter motor* that’s built for the long haul with a 48V, 14Ah Lithium-Ion battery certified to UL 2271. The XPress is also certified to UL 2849. A custom Lectric TC•Eighty eBike rated suspension front fork features 80mm of travel for a smooth and controlled ride. A tailor-made torque sensor uses PWR+ technology – helping to manage power output based on the rider’s pedaling effort. It allows riders to reach class 3 speeds easily & with more control.

