Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

Justin Kahn -
ExclusiveSmartphone AccessoriesNewsAlto
20% off
Alto iPhone 16 wood custom cases

The Alto handmade wooden iPhone 16 cases are now ready for purchase, and we have an exclusive deal for you too. Featuring your choice of locally sourced woods, the Alto Collective case design takes a different approach from your average mass-produced brands out there – everything is handmade and made to order. Straying from your average plastic and silicone body designs, Alto makes use of “beautiful woods sourced locally from FSC certified lumber mills and distributors” that remain “100% compatible with Qi wireless and MagSafe charging.” On top of that, everything is completely customizable, from the wood and colors you choose to the brand’s special form of laser engraving – you can leave the wooden case back natural, or have anything you want engraved right into it. The new wooden iPhone 16 cases are now live on the site along with its custom options (more on this below) and 9to5 readers can score 20% off their purchase using code 9TO5MAC at checkout. 

Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases

Alto Collective is a small family run business looking to create environmentally-sustainable designs that show off the natural patterns and grain in the sustainably-sourced woods it uses, while truly allowing customers to customize the look of the case back. 

After following this link and starting the customize process, you can choose from a range of wood types and colors – the brand uses “water-based and food-safe finishes [on] cases made from 99% biodegradable and recyclable components” – before selecting from one of the many preset layer engraving images or not. 

But you can also upload your own image to have engraved on the back of the case – it results in a sort of burned in look with surprisingly more detail than you might imagine. The brand will be taking specific requests this year as well by way of a new system – you can simply just ask them for something like “I want to have a case with a picture of a penguin on a waterslide” or “I’d like a mountain range, but instead of a sun above it, I’d like there to be a guitar in the sky.”

For our review sample units of the new wooden iPhone 16 cases, I asked for “Tim Cook announcing the iPhone 16.” Check it out alongside some others below:

The new Alto Collective wooden iPhone 16 cases start from $34, but you can knock 20% off your order using our exclusive 9TO5MAC code at checkout to bring prices down as low as $27 per case. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Alto

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Tested: Oakywood’s gorgeous new wood and steel de...
New GameBaby case brings Game Boy-style controls to iPh...
Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, ...
GravaStar Mercury M1 Pro is my favorite gaming mouse, a...
Nike Fall Flash Sale is live! Save 25% off orders of $1...
MUJJO makes some of the best leather cases and the iPho...
Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker with Dolb...
Heads up, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra just hit t...
Load more...
Show More Comments