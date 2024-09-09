Nomad debuts new full-wrap leather iPhone 16 case, mag leather back plate model, more

Okay here you go folks, another one of the very best leather iPhone case makers is here, as Nomad has now put its leather iPhone 16 cases up for pre-order. If you’re going to make a top 5 list of the best leather iPhone 16 cases, Nomad had better be on it, and they better high on the list too if you ask me. This year the brand is bringing back its wonderful Horween leather treatments, both in the standard form-factor as well as its Leather Folio style with the leather case on the inside of the wallet-like fold-over cover. Those options also now sit alongside its Sport and Rugged model as well as the unique Magnetic Leather Back. You’ll find all them now up for sale right here and be sure to head below for some details on each of them along with the preorder pricing.

Nomad leather iPhone 16 arrive with new full-wrap model

One clear standout this year, on top the brand just bringing back some of its beloved Horween models, is the new iPhone 16 Traditional Leather Case. Nomad says this model is its most requested, delivering a completely full-wrap leather vibe with your choice of Horween or Nomad leather in black or brown colorways. These might very well be the best leather iPhone 16 cases of the year, and clearly something many of Nomad’s customers have been waiting for.

Traditional Leather Case $60 to $80

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Only

Horween Leather Available in Black or Rustic Brown iP16P and PM only

Nomad Leather Available in Black, Brown

Modern Leather Case (Horween + Nomad Leather) $50 to $70

Horween Leather Available in Black or Rustic Brown (iPhone16Pro and Pro Max only)

Nomad Leather Available in Black, Brown, or English Tan (all models iPhone 16)

8 foot drop protection

Modern Leather Folio (Horween + Nomad Leather) $60 to $80

Horween Leather Available in Black or Rustic Brown (Pro and Pro Max series phones only)

Nomad Leather Available in Black, Brown, or English Tan (all iPhone 16 models)

3 card slots & 1 cash slot

Removable magnetic clasp

Rugged Case $60…Coming soon

Rugged Case offers up to 15 feet of drop protection

Colors: Shadow, Atlantic Blue & Desert (iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max only)

Sport Case $50

Thoughtfully designed grippy bumpers

High-end metal buttons

Available for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max only

Colors: Naval Blue, Stone, Vulcan Black

Updated Satin grippy backplate

8ft drop protection

Magnetic Leather Back $40

Magnetic Leather Back features a MagSafe magnet array as well as microsuction patches allowing you to flawlessly snap it on and off your iPhone as needed. We also added a raised protective TPU camera ring to protect those otherwise exposed lenses. This product went through 20+ iterations over the course of two years, and we’re finally ready to bring it to market.

Horween leather from the USA

Available in Rustic Brown and Black

Available for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

MagSafe & microsuction attachment

Raised protective camera ring

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

If you want the best leather iPhone 16 case out there, Nomad should definitely be on your short list, and you can browse through all of them right here.

