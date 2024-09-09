SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2

The new SANDMARC black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 bands are now live folks! SANDMARC not only makes some of our very favorite leather iPhone cases (the 16 series models are inbound soon), but it also makes what can be described as some of the very best metal Apple Watch bracelets. The titanium models I have reviewed in the past for Apple Watch Ultra 2 are simply incredible…I mean very, very good. And with the new satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 just getting unveiled at today’s Glowtime event, it is now ready to put its matching black Titanium Edition – Apple Watch Ultra 2 Band up for sale. Plus we have an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout.

New SANDMARC black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 band

The new SANDMARC black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 band comes in two flavors, both designed to match the new sating black Ultra 2. There’s grade 2 titanium model and an ultra hardened high-end grade 4 titanium model.

Independently tested through a California third-party lab for chemical analysis (UNS R50400), our Grade 2 & Grade 4 titanium are meant to withstand conditions the Apple Watch Ultra is made for. Patent pending.

You’re looking at the lightweight design titanium is known for with a waterproof Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coating and a “pure titanium material” construction here.

Style your Apple Watch Ultra with our everyday titanium band. Crafted from Titanium that is waterproof and lightweight. A timeless piece perfect for formal wear & on-the-go adventures. Designed for the Apple Watch Ultra, made to match and wear as a pair.

Both models also feature 316L stainless steel connectors and a wider-body to accomodate the 49mm case size. They will indeed fit the OG Apple Watch Ultra 1, but are clearly designed to match up nicely with the new Satin Black finish on the newly announced Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Everything you need to know about the new satin black finish is waiting over on 9to5Mac right here. It’s no Ultra 3, but wow is it sweet-lookin’.

The grade 2 SANDMARC black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 band carries a regular price at $199.99 and the high-end grade 4 sells for $329.99. But using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout will knock your totals down to $179.99 and $296.99 shipped.

