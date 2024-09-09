WaterField’s new iPhone 16 Shinjuku Sling bag wraps your EDC in waxed canvas and leather



The new WaterField iPhone 16 Shinjuku Slingbag has arrived to neatly stow your new Apple handset and other everyday carry items. WaterField is another one of the standout artisan Apple and tech accessory makers out there, from bags and carriers of all sorts to MacBook sleeves and wallets, its gear is handcrafted in San Francisco by a small team of artisans and designers. Known for its use of a combination of natural materials, textiles, and fabrics, much of its collection features a waxed canvas treatment with hits of leather and the new iPhone 16 Shinjuku Sling bag carries that tradition forward. Now available for purchase in various colorways directly from the WaterField site, you can take a closer look down below.

New WaterField iPhone 16 Shinjuku Sling bag

The Shinjuku Sling for iPhone 16 is described as a crossbody bag designed to keep “the Apple iPhone 16, wallet, keys, Air Pods, and even certain small water bottles organized and close at hand.” The carrier is made to neatly stow your essentials comfortably while out running errands, exploring the city streets, hitting the music festivals, or any other time you might benefit from a lightweight carrying solution that allows you to remain hands-free without stuffing loads of gear into your pockets.

The Shinjuku comes in a couple different flavors, made of your choice of abrasion- and water-resistant X11 X-Pac canvas or a classic waxed canvas paired with hits of full-grain leather for an elevated, timeless look constructed in WaterField Designs’ San Francisco sewing studio.

The main compact compartment consists of an interior pocket comprised of protective foam to keep iPhone 16 safe from other items in the bag (“also fits similarly sized smartphones or the Amazon Kindle”) while a pair of stretchy inner compartments help to organize AirPods and other small accessories. The inside of the bag also features a gold, diamond-patterned liner that is made to sort of illuminate the inside of the bag and make it easier to get what you’re after.

On the outside, a front zipper pocket is ready for a metro card, reading glasses, and other quick-access items while a discrete rear zippered pocket safeguards passports, wallets, and things you don’t want readily accessible to just anyone on the front side.

Everything is shut closed with YKK waterproof zippers with dual custom metal zipper pulls on the main compartment alongside the adjustable crossbody shoulder strap. WaterField has implemented a quick-release paragliding-style buckle here – this allows users to take the bag on and off without pulling it over their head, thread other items on like a hat or larger water bottle, and connect it to a larger carrier/luggage pieces when needed.

The new Shinjuku Sling for iPhone 16 is now available for purchase at $129.99 in either X-Pac canvas/leather or waxed canvas/leather options with various color choices (navy, brown, gray, black, and olive green).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!