Adventure through the wilds for up to 110 miles with Lectric’s XPeak off-road e-bikes with $727 in free gear at $1,399

Lectric’s ongoing Endless Summer Sale offers the best bundle deal on the XPeak Off-Road e-bikes at $1,399 shipped with $727 in free gear. There’s either the black High-Step model or the white Step-Thru model to choose from here, with both benefitting from an included free extra battery that doubles its travel distance for more adventure time! Along with the battery, you’ll be receiving a rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, and an Elite headlight. Get a complete rundown on the XPeak’s capabilities below or read through our hands-on review at Electrek.

The XPeak e-bike’s streamlined frames house the removable 48V battery that powers the 750W rear hub-motor (with a 1,310W peak) and five levels of pedal assistance that can boost the rider’s own efforts up to top speeds of 28 MPH (depending on your state’s laws). Thanks to the included extra battery in the bundle, you’ll also be getting an increased travel distance of up to 110 miles on a single charge.

This e-bike also boasts a reliable amount of features that add extra durability and enhance your ride too, with 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-gear Shimano derailleur, removable pedals, a thru axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant LCD display, and several mounting points for any additional add-on accessories you may want to install.

You can browse through all the other e-bikes and their bundle deals here on this landing page, and for more e-bike discounts and sales, be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub.

Lectric XPeak Off-Road e-bike features:

Escape the ordinary with the Lectric XPeak. It’s an all-terrain eBike equipped to take you off-road and encourage you into the unknown. This ride has been tested to the most aggressive safety standard for mountain eBikes (eMTB) – meaning that it’s durable and well-able to take on even the most rugged of terrains. Explore beyond your neighborhood with 26” fat tires, a 1310W peak motor, and a trail-ready RST Renegade suspension front fork to smooth out the ride ahead.

