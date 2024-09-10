Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

The leather iPhone 16 accessories and cases are coming hard and fast now and another one of our favorites is here. Burton Goods, the maker of fine handcrafted leather accessories for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and more has now debuted its new iPhone 16 collection consisting of new leather cases and a couple classic style MagSafe wallets. Best of all, everything is up for pre-order now with a 15% price drop at check out. All of the details you need are waiting down below.
As anyone who has read my reviews or frequented our leather accessory coverage this year will know, I am personally a big fan of the Burton Goods gear. There’s other leather options out there, some quite good ones in fact, but there’s something about the classic approach Burton Goods takes with the visible stitching and non-apologetic timeless full-grain leather treatments.
For its iPhone 16 collection, it is bringing back its wonderful Pocketbook model – a sort of 2-in-1 folio with another leather internal case that attaches magnetically – I absolutely loved for iPhone 15 along with the new Heritage Leather model with classic stitching details, and a series of leather MagSafe wallets to go with them.
Let’s take a closer look at the feature set and pricing on each of them below:
Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case $76.50 (Reg. $90)
For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- NEW – Robust cut leather with improved durability
- NEW – Improved camera fit and finish
- Full-Grain leather, all-in-one iPhone case and wallet
- Fully removable iPhone shell, with ultra-strong magnetic security
- MagSafe compatible
- French-hemmed seams
- Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed
- Leather ages beautifully with a rich patina
- Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching
Heritage Leather Case $68 (Reg. $80)
For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Designed to perfectly fit iPhone 16 Pro
- Full-Grain leather
- Elegant and tactile stitching on back
- Designed specifically for Burton MagSafe Wallets
- MagSafe compatible
- Soft microfiber interior
- Leather ages beautifully with a rich patina
- Fully accessible ports and cameras
Heritage MagSafe Wallet Stand $68 (Reg. $80)
- American full-grain leather
- Magsafe Compatible Wallet and Stand
- Strong stainless steel hinge
- EXTRA strong magnetic grip when paired with a Burton Goods case
- Built-in stand for horizontal and vertical viewing
- Rugged nylon stitching
- Fits up to 3-4 credit card(one more once the leather breaks in)
- RFID Shielded
MagSafe Leather Wallet Stand $51 (Reg. $60)
- Magsafe Compatible
- EXTRA strong magnetic grip with any Burton Goods case
- Inspired by a postal style closure
- American full-grain leather
- Rugged nylon stitching
- Fits up to two credit card(one more once the leather breaks in)
- Built-In stand and wallet
