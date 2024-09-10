Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

The leather iPhone 16 accessories and cases are coming hard and fast now and another one of our favorites is here. Burton Goods, the maker of fine handcrafted leather accessories for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and more has now debuted its new iPhone 16 collection consisting of new leather cases and a couple classic style MagSafe wallets. Best of all, everything is up for pre-order now with a 15% price drop at check out. All of the details you need are waiting down below.

New leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets from Burton Goods at 15% off

As anyone who has read my reviews or frequented our leather accessory coverage this year will know, I am personally a big fan of the Burton Goods gear. There’s other leather options out there, some quite good ones in fact, but there’s something about the classic approach Burton Goods takes with the visible stitching and non-apologetic timeless full-grain leather treatments.

For its iPhone 16 collection, it is bringing back its wonderful Pocketbook model – a sort of 2-in-1 folio with another leather internal case that attaches magnetically – I absolutely loved for iPhone 15 along with the new Heritage Leather model with classic stitching details, and a series of leather MagSafe wallets to go with them.

Let’s take a closer look at the feature set and pricing on each of them below:

Modern Pocket Book Wallet Case $76.50 (Reg. $90)

For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

NEW – Robust cut leather with improved durability

NEW – Improved camera fit and finish

Full-Grain leather, all-in-one iPhone case and wallet

Fully removable iPhone shell, with ultra-strong magnetic security

MagSafe compatible

French-hemmed seams

Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed

Leather ages beautifully with a rich patina

Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching

Heritage Leather Case $68 (Reg. $80)

For iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Designed to perfectly fit iPhone 16 Pro

Full-Grain leather

Elegant and tactile stitching on back

Designed specifically for Burton MagSafe Wallets

MagSafe compatible

Soft microfiber interior

Leather ages beautifully with a rich patina

Fully accessible ports and cameras

Heritage MagSafe Wallet Stand $68 (Reg. $80)

American full-grain leather

Magsafe Compatible Wallet and Stand

Strong stainless steel hinge

EXTRA strong magnetic grip when paired with a Burton Goods case

Built-in stand for horizontal and vertical viewing

Rugged nylon stitching

Fits up to 3-4 credit card(one more once the leather breaks in)

RFID Shielded

MagSafe Leather Wallet Stand $51 (Reg. $60)

Magsafe Compatible

EXTRA strong magnetic grip with any Burton Goods case

Inspired by a postal style closure

American full-grain leather

Rugged nylon stitching

Fits up to two credit card(one more once the leather breaks in)

Built-In stand and wallet

