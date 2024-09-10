Forget the soil with AeroGarden’s Harvest 2.0 indoor hydroponic system at $72 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering a chance to upgrade your kitchen with AeroGarden’s Harvest 2.0 Indoor Hydroponic System for $72 shipped. Normally priced at $90 most days, we’ve only seen three discounts in 2024 on this upgraded model, with February and May keeping above $81, while July’s Prime Day event saw it drop to a $50 low. Today you can grab it with a 20% markdown that takes $18 off the price tag, letting you snag it at the third-lowest price we have tracked in all.

Enjoy having your own personal vegetable, herb, or even flower garden without the concerns of any possible mess thanks to it throwing out all soil needs with the Harvest 2.0. The spacious grow deck and the water bowl housed below can nurture up to 6 different plants to heights up to 12 inches tall. There’s a 15W grow light here to support the plant’s growth, with an automatic on/off timer to mimic the sun’s treks across the sky throughout the hours. This model has been given a darker interior within the grow deck over its predecessor, which better prevents the growth of algae in the reservoir, as well as provides a one-button control for nutrient reminders, helping you to keep a more scheduled and happy plant growth cycle. It ships with the “detachable 15W LED grow light system, power adapter, and growing starter kit containing essential items like plant food, grow sponges, and a bonus packet of lettuce seeds.”

Journey over to our Green Deals hub to check out more eco-friendly gear like e-bikes, e-scooters, electric tools, power stations and solar generator bundles, and much more. You’ll also be able to find more handy kitchen upgrades by heading to our home goods hub.

AeroGarden Harvest 2.0 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System:

SIMPLE, DESIGN-FORWARD GARDEN THAT FITS SEAMLESSLY INTO THE HOME: Meet AeroGarden Harvest 2.0, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that lets you grow your favorite plants year-round in water, eliminating the need for soil

NEW FEATURES: In addition to its trendy aesthetics, the targeted grow light means more light on your plants and less on the surrounding area, plus the Harvest 2.0 features a one-button control nutrient reminder

REDESIGNED GROW LIGHT: The detachable 15W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer helps plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil, all while providing gentle illumination and minimizing the amount of light directed away from plants

ROOM FOR 6 PLANTS: This countertop garden features an optimized grow deck so you can grow 6 different vegetables, herbs, and flower, all up to 12 inches tall

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Comes with a detachable 15W LED grow light system, power adapter, and growing starter kit containing essential items like plant food, grow sponges, and a bonus packet of lettuce seeds

