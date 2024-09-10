Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro hit best prices since release today (Up to $130 in savings)

Update: While Samsung totally borked the early access deals, the offers detailed below are now live for the main Discover Samsung Fall sale event.

Samsung is now offering the best price on Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro we have seen since the pre-order phase. The Discover Samsung Fall sale kicks off today with notable price drops across a range of its most sought-after products, and that includes its latest releases like the new foldable Z Flip and Fold 6 handsets, its latest smart TVs, CoPilot+ Galaxy Books, and its Bespoke kitchen and home appliances. But it’s also carrying over to the exciting new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and to be honest we didn’t expect price drops on the new Samsung earbuds quite this early. It is now offering up to $30 in instant credit on the Galaxy Buds 3/Pro sets (which is essentially $40 off the list price) alongside the same $100 enhanced trade-in value for a total savings of up to $130. We have been told you can only score these early access offers through the links you’ll find in this post – you might not see the deals otherwise.

Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deals – best price since release

One clear highlight from the Discover Samsung Fall sale would have to be the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. With a refreshed design throughout – I really do love the look of the silver case model here, active noise cancellation, the ability to hear live language translations through the buds, Bluetooth 5.4 (LE Audio ready), IP57 dust and water resistance, touch controls, and the new LED light strip, the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some of the most exciting new releases out there in the wireless earbuds category.

Here’s how the deals breakdown for both of the new sets during the Discover Samsung Fall sale early access that kicks off today – you’re looking at prices starting at $150 before the trade-in values:

Over on this landing page, the Discover Samsung Fall sale officially runs from September 9 through to September 15 with both a series of rotating deals each day and some that are live through the duration of the event. But starting today, early access begins for select folks – all you have to do is hit the links in this post, no membership or social selection process is required.

You can browse through all of the Samsung early access deals right here and be sure to keep an eye out everyday through next Sunday (September 15) for more of the best deals as they go live each morning. If this sale goes anything like the launch offers on the latest Galaxy gear, select colorways and configurations might indeed being to sell out before you get a chance to score them.

