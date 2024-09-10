Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro power station with two 200W solar panels hits new $2,279 low (Save $1,720)

Jackery’s ongoing Autumn Savings sale that will continue through September 13 is seeing up to $3,000 off across a large lineup of power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories. A notable deal for those planning their fall camping trips is the Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station that comes bundled with two 200W solar panels for $2,279.05 shipped, after using the promo codes AS1600 for $1,600 off and EXTRA5 for an additional 5% off at checkout. You’ll usually find this bundle at $3,999 most days, with the lowest previous price being last year’s Black Friday $2,499 rate. Today though, you’re looking at an even lower rate than ever before, amounting to a massive 43% markdown that gives you back $1,720 in savings and drops costs to a new all-time low that beats out Black Friday’s low by $220.

Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro supports you through your fall camping trips (whether you’re roughing it or heading out in an RV) and also covers home power loss during emergency blackouts too, with ten output ports to help: five AC ports (including a TT30 port), two USB-A quick-charge ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. It provides an impressive 3,024Wh capacity and dishes out up to 3,000W of power to your appliances and devices. Recharging the battery in full can take as little as 2.4 hours with a standard wall outlet, or you can have it fully charged in three to four hours when utilizing its maximum 1,200W solar input (six 200W panels).

You can find the power station bundled with four 200W solar panels for $2,849.05, after using the on-page AS1800 and EXTRA5 codes at checkout, or get it bundled with two 200W panels and the transfer switch for $2,564.05, after using the on-page AS1500 and EXTRA5 codes at checkout.

Browse through all that Jackery’s latest sale has to offer on the landing page here while the sale continues through Friday. You can also find more off-grid power solutions for your next trip out into nature in our Green Deals hub too.

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station features:

Get up to $839.7 in Rebates.

Large Capacity: 3024Wh that can power up to 99% of outdoor appliances

Ultra Fast Charging: Fully solar charged in 3-4 hours and wall charged in 2.4 hours

Portable Design: Pull rod and double wheels

Easily Accessible: Smart App Control

Cold Friendly: Functional in temperatures down to -20°C / -4°F

Silent: Unique quiet canyon cooling system

All-around Safety: Fully upgraded BMS

Explorer 3000 Pro: 3-year warranty + 2-year extended warranty. Solar Saga 200W: 2-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty (automatically applied when purchased from our official website)

