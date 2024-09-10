LG’s new 27-inch UltraGear QHD 180Hz curved gaming monitor is a steal at $170

Amazon is offering LG’s 27-inch UltraGear QHD 180Hz curved gaming monitor for $169.99 shipped. This regularly $250 monitor is fairly new to the market, and today’s deal lands as its second major discount since it debuted a couple of months back in July. It is now seeing a solid 32% discount which shaves $80 off its usual going rate to drop it back to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details to see if you want to cash in on today’s deal and snag a curved monitor for your battlestation.

The LG UltraGear gaming monitor discounted today sports a 27-inch curved panel with a QHD (2560×1440) resolution and support for up to 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth gaming. This panel with 1000R curvature covers up to 99% of sRGB colorspace, and it also supports AMD FreeSync for a tear-free gaming experience. Other highlights of this LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor include slim bezels around the display for an immersive experience, a sturdy base with tilt adjustment, a good selection of ports including two HDMI and a DisplayPort, and more.

If you are looking for more gear to add to your desk, then check out GravaStar’s Mercury M1 Pro gaming mouse at $79. It has sci-fi aesthetics and wireless connectivity, and it is down from its usual price of $100.

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD 180Hz curved gaming monitor features:

Ascend your game with the speed of UltraGear – Experience next-level QHD gaming performance.

180Hz Refresh Rate & 1ms GtG – Gear up for smooth gameplay at up to 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG. The faster speed and smoother action lets you respond quickly to stay a step ahead of the competition.

1000R Curved Screen – This UltraGear monitor’s dramatic and steep 1000R curve draws you in with game play by extending the periphery to feel like you’re surround by the action.

AMD FreeSync – AMD FreeSync equips gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With up to a 180Hz refresh rate at Full HD resolution and low latency gameplay, you’ll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

