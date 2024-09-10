Save up to $1,430 on Odyssey gaming monitors and score a FREE Odyssey G3 FHD monitor

As a part of the ongoing Discover Samsung Fall Sale, Samsung is now offering some massive discounts on its popular Odyssey gaming monitors. You are looking at up to $1,430 in savings along with a FREE 27-inch Odyssey G3 (G30D) gaming monitor worth $180. A bunch of Odyssey gaming monitors are currently discounted, but the one that’s perhaps the easiest to recommend is the 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G95C) Dual QHD curved gaming monitor at $799.99 shipped. This monitor debuted earlier this year with a $1,300 price tag, but it’s now matching the lowest price we have tracked for it. Amazon is also matching the $800 price today but you’ll miss out on the free 27-inch Odyssey G3 FHD monitor if you go that route. Head below for more details on this monitor along with deals on other Odyssey gaming displays.

The Odyssey G9 (G95C) is one of the more premium curved gaming monitors out there, sporting a 1000R curved panel with support for up to Dual QHD resolution. It’s fully kitted to offer a solid gaming experience with a panel that supports up to 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The back of this monitor looks just as good as its front with features like Arena Lighting, an ergonomic stand, and a hexa plate, among other things.

We’re also tracking a solid deal on Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) model at $1,100 shipped. That’s straight up $900 in savings to land within $20 of its previous all-time low of $1,080. This one comes with all the same features as the G95C model, but it gets you an OLED instead of a VA panel. Samsung is offering deals on a bunch of other Odyssey gaming monitors, too, and you can find them on the list below.

Notable deals on other Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors:

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. 4K UHD 165Hz curved monitor $1,800 ($3,230)

($3,230) Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K Mini-LED 240Hz monitor $1,600 ($2,730)

($2,730) Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G50D QHD Fast IPS 180Hz monitor $300 ($430)

($430) And even more…

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor features:

WRAP YOURSELF IN ADVENTURE: Experience heart pounding gaming with vivid scenes wrapped deeply around your field of view; The 49″ 1000R curved screen with Dual QHD resolution enables full peripheral vision and draws you in

240Hz REFRESH RATE & 1MS RESPONSE TIME: Conquer every enemy with extreme speed; A 240Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for ultrasmooth action; 1ms(GtG)* response time allows for blur-free frames and minimized ghosting

CATCH THE DETAIL, DEFEAT YOUR ENEMIES: From gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes, 1000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enable enhanced color expression and depth

EXTEND WINNING STREAKS IN COMFORT: Swivel, tilt, and adjust the height until you’re set up for victory; With Hexa stand and fully compatible VESA standard monitor arms, the screen can be moved effortlessly to your ideal position.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!