Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE just hit the $170 Amazon all-time low, or $99 with trades

Amazon is now offering its lowest price yet on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE down at $169.99 shipped in all three colors. Regularly $200, Samsung’s most affordable current-generation wearable did drop to $150 at Woot for less than a day, it has never sold for less over at Amazon since is its release this year. It is also worth mentioning that, while it is up at full price directly from Samsung right now, you can score it at $99 with just about any trade-in there.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is not the new Galaxy Watch 7 that is now on sale, and certainly not Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra that just hit the best price we have tracked since release, but it’s also drastically more affordable than both.

The Galaxy Watch FE made its debut back in June as the least pricey option in the lineup while delivering on a look and feel similar to the Galaxy Watch 7, at least at a glance. It features a suite of health and fitness features led by the BIA sensor that delivers metrics on body fat, muscle mass, and water levels, alongside the smart heart monitoring and ECG option. And that’s not to mention Advanced Sleep Coaching with Galaxy AI. All things considered, it’s a lot of smartwatch for $170 or less.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features:

Keep an eye on your heart health with ECG Monitoring and real-time heart rate readings. Advanced Sleep Coaching with Galaxy AI helps you sleep better tonight so you feel better tomorrow. Galaxy Watch FE is sleek, lightweight and comfortable so you can move about your day with ease. Choose from a wide range of bands — now even easier to swap with one simple click. Get an inside look at your health, plus insider tools to help you tackle your fitness goals with Samsung Health on Galaxy Watch FE.

