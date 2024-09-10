Save $90 on EcoFlow’s new RIVER 3 portable LiFePO4 power station with first discount to $169

Running alongside the fourth phase of its ongoing Disaster Campaign, EcoFlow’s official Amazon storefront is offering the first post-launch discount on its new RIVER 3 Portable Power Station to $169 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Normally sitting at $259 since first releasing back at the end of July, you’re looking at the first chance to save on this new personal portable backup power solution that comes in with a solid $90 taken off its price tag, setting its new all-time low rate going forward.

EcoFlow’s new RIVER 3 arrives in compact style with a 245Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity and X-GaNPower technology that increases its energy efficiency by “delivering double runtime for appliances under 100W while reducing the size and controlling the volume to less than 30 dB at a distance of 1.5 ft.” There are six output ports on this model to handle your devices, with two AC ports, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and on car port. After being emptied, the battery can be brought back to full in just one hour when plugged into a standard wall outlet or in 2.6 hours with a 110W solar panel connected.

It’s been given X-Boost tech that allows it to run larger 600W heating appliances with just 300W of power, giving you reliable camping support on those autumn camping trips ahead. It sports built-in X-Guard tech too, which combines an advanced algorithm alongside cloud-based battery monitoring to provide 40+ safety measures, including protections against various currents, voltages, temperatures, and circuit risks. The whole unit boasts waterproof and fireproof safeguards too, as well as coming drop-resistant – plus, the battery has a IP54 rating to minimize potential water damage in unexpected circumstances.

Head over to EcoFlow’s main sales page here to check out the larger units and bundles that are currently up to $2,817 off through September 22. You’ll find alternative power station deals – like the three new low prices on Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro bundles, for example – in our Green Deals hub.

EcoFlow RIVER 3 Portable Power Station features:

[Industry-leading GaN Technology] With groundbreaking X-GaNPower, RIVER 3 revolutionizes energy efficiency, delivering double runtime for appliances under 100W while reducing the size and controlling the volume to less than 30 dB at a distance of 1.5 ft.

[1 Hour Fast Charging] Fast AC charging from 0-100% in 1 hour with X-Stream technology. No adapter required, only one cable is needed for charging. Or Power up RIVER 3 in only 2.6 hours with 110W solar input.

[Long-lasting and Safe] With an upgraded LFP battery, charge and recharge 3000+ times for 10 years of power. Built in X-Guard tech, an advanced algorithm with cloud-based battery monitoring with 40+ safety measures, protects against various current, voltage, temperature, and circuit risks.

[<20 MS Auto-switching UPS] When a power outage occurs, your AC outlet will switch to the RIVER 3 power station supply in a barely noticeable 20 ms. It keeps vital home appliances running, maintaining food storage, security, and communication.

[Portable and Durable] Weighing only 7.8 lb and equipped with a built-in handle, the RIVER 3 is 30% smaller than the industry average, easily fitting into small spaces like closets or bags. It is waterproof, fireproof, and drop-resistant, coming with IP54 battery protection to minimize potential water damage.

