SKIL’s 4-in-1 detail sander kit with a micro-filter dust box hits lowest price in years at $29

Amazon is offering the SKIL Corded Multi-Function Detail Sander Kit for $29 shipped. Normally fetching $40, this tool has been keeping around its MSRP for most of 2024 so far, with occasional discounts every few months, often falling between $31 and $34. Today, we’re getting the first drop under $30 for this year as costs are slashed by 27% and returned to the lowest price we have tracked in the last two years – ultimately $1 above the all-time low from 2022.

This is a great chance for DIYers and professionals alike to snag a reliable sander (with plenty of bonus gear) at a significantly reduced rate for your surface contouring needs. The 1.2A motor delivers 13,500 OPM (orbits per minute) to achieve the smoothest surfaces on whatever material you’re working with – plus, the included micro-filter dust box will collect all the shaved-off debris so you can cut down on the post-work cleanup. It comes with three additional detail attachments: a thin, profile triangle pad extension for harder-to-reach surfaces, a finger extension for narrow surfaces, and a flexible pad extension for curved surfaces. You’ll also be getting 12 pieces of sanding sheets to start you off, with three pieces for each of its four detail attachments.

Head over to our home goods hub to browse through all the other handy tools and devices that will help around your home – inside and outside. If you’ve been wanting to replace your older gas-guzzling tools with more efficient electric models, you can look through our Green Deals hub also.

SKIL Corded Multi-Function Detail Sander Kit features:

POWERFUL – With a 1. 2 amp motor and 13,500 orbits per minute, it’s able to deliver a smooth performance over a variety of sanding applications.

VERSATILITY ON THE QUICK – This 4-in-1 detail sander comes with an additional 3 detail attachments for fine finishing large surfaces corners/edges and any surface contour. These attachments are easy to change with no tool needed.

TOUGH ON DUST – Between its micro-filtration system and the 1-1/4″ dust port for vacuum attachment you can choose your preferred way to keep dust away.

EASY SANDING SHEET CHANGE – Hook and loop system for simple and quick sanding sheet changes.

LOW VIBRATION – Ergonomic design and a soft rubber grip your hand stays comfortable while counterweight balance reduces hand fatigue from vibration. All so that you can work longer.

EASY ON/OFF – Dust sealed on/off switch makes a hassle-free flip-of-the-switch during application.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!