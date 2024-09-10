Speed through Autumn cleanups with Worx’s LeafPro universal collection tool at $40 (27% off for today only)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx LeafPro Universal Leaf Collection System for $39.99 shipped. Normally sitting at a $55 price tag, we’ve seen this tool bundle go as low as $36 in past one-day sales, with today’s second-lowest $40 rate being the more common landing price with discounts. Regardless, you’re looking at a nice 27% shaved off the price tag just in time for autumn’s falling leaves to be collected, which goes far quicker than hand-raking and bagging. It’s also matching in price over at Amazon.

This attachment package arrives to cut down the time you spend collecting the leaves that have fallen around your yard, making those autumn outdoor chores less of an annoyance. It can be conveninetly hooked up to most leaf blowers and leaf vacuums from a variety of brands – including Black & Decker, Husqvarna, Poulan, Craftsman, Ryobi, Toro, Murray, and many more. Its multi-fit adapter ensures tight seals with your tool’s output valve, while the tear-resistant collection hood catches and contains all that the 8-foot to 16-foot hose sucks up. One thing to note for Worx enthusiasts – this model does not come compatible with the brand’s TURBINE fusion blower.

Worx LeafPro Universal Leaf Collection System:

Universal FitEngineered to fit all major brands on the market, including gas and electric models with its variable fit connector

Blows Right Into The BinMesh hood fits over most 32 to 96-gallon waste containers for no touch, high capacity leaf collection

8-16Ft HoseSo you can move around a whole section of the yard without having to drag the collection bin

Compatible WithTRIVAC 3-in-1 (WG512), TRIVAC and accessories (WG524), TURBINE FUSION Leaf Blower, Mulcher & Vacuum (WG510)

Do It Yourself. Do It Better. Do It With Worx.WORX tools are engineered with cutting-edge technology, and above modern efficiency standards, so you can build a cost-effective tool collection that’s been designed to last

Includes1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 TRIVAC adapter, 1 TURBINE FUSION adapter, flexible 8ft hose, and mesh hood

