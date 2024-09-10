Score a 3-pack of TP-Link smart Matter mini plugs today at $22 (Under $7.50 ea.)

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Minis with Matter

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a 3-pack of TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Minis with Matter down at $24.99 shipped. A solid option considering this pack usually fetches $50 at Best Buy, but you can score a very similar 3-pack over at Amazon right now for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Both options carry that mini form-factor (the Amazon option is even smaller) as well as official Matter support, but you’re paying less via Amazon at $7.33 per plug

These are official smart Matter plugs, which means they will place nice with the rest of the Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear in your setup. 

The simplified control experience joins a series of the usual smart plug features, like adding app- and voice-control to the gear you have plugged in – you can remotely turn things on and off, set timers, and create schedules. They can add a ton of convenience across your set and can be a great way to banish power pirates and save cash on energy bills. 

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific ‘forwarding’ device. For example, a Matter smart switch or sensor can turn on/off a Matter bulb directly without being connected to a cloud service, or other specific action. 

