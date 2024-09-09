New low strikes Linkind’s Edison smart bulbs with Matter at under $7 each (46% off)

Dress up your space and outfit it with smart lighting now that the official Linkind storefront at Amazon is offering at 4-pack of its Matter Edison Bulbs for $26.99 shipped. Just be sure to clip the on-page 20% off coupon to lock in this price. Regular pricing for four of these bulbs tends to clock in at $50, so a recent discount to $36 paired with the aforementioned coupon leads to 46% in savings. Until now, the best pricing we have seen was $28, and that happened just two times before. I am personally using Linkind lighting in my office and am very happy. Continue reading to learn more about these Edison bulbs.

Back in June, I published a review of Linkind’s RGB Matter bulbs, and spoiler alert, I came away impressed. I paid roughly $5.50 per bulb, and that’s remarkable when compared with name-brand solutions. Edison-style solutions tend to cost more, but today’s offer comes close at less than $7 per bulb. This rivals pricing of standard Edison offerings without any sort of smart connectivity. Best of all, these are about as platform-agnostic as they come, thanks to support for Matter. This paves the way for simple pairing with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and other smart home ecosystems.

Another lighting solution currently on sale is Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit Light Switch at $40. This is a solid way to upgrade a switch instead of bulbs, so you can keep the ongoing cost of swapping out bulbs as economical as possible. Oh, and don’t forget that TP-Link’s Tapo Outdoor Matter Smart Plug is down to $20.

Linkind Matter Edison Bulbs features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulbs are compatible with all smart home platforms that join the Matter protocol. You can control all your smart home devices through platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home without having to download additional apps.

Scan the Matter QR code to pair your light bulbs and easily add them to Matter-certisfied APP or AiDot APP.

Go deep into customizing your smart bulbs with the AiDot App (colors, lighting scenes, schedules and more) or connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control.

