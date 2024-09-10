UAG’s new cases deck out your iPhone 16 with military vibes, MagSafe, and a new eco model

Among the ultra-protective iPhone 16 cases you’ll find out there, UAG is one of our favorites with a special, almost military-inspired look and feel. It has once again brought many of its most popular models back for the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max with the same military-grade protection, support for the new Camera Control, and the introduction of new “eco-friendly case options consisting of up to 50% recycled materials, increased sustainability in packaging, and all-new 2-way removable privacy eco which is made from 100% RPET.” All of the new models are now available for purchase and we will highlight some of our favorites down below.

UAG’s new military-inspired iPhone 16 cases

I have always had penchant for UAG’s military-like aesthetic, especially when it comes to the Monarch Pro models and, even more, so the Civilian model with the Olive Drab colorway you see on display in this post below. This year the brand has upped the military-protection specs and has made sure that all of the cases offered on its official site can support wireless charging and are compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Here are some highlights on the updated UAG iPhone 16 collection as a whole:

Military-Grade Protection: Engineered to exceed military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), each case in the collection provides reliable defense against accidental drops, bumps, and scratches, keeping your iPhone safe in the most challenging environments.

Engineered to exceed military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), each case in the collection provides reliable defense against accidental drops, bumps, and scratches, keeping your iPhone safe in the most challenging environments. Enhanced Grip & Accessibility: UAG cases have been strategically designed to complement Apple’s new innovative Camera Control.

UAG cases have been strategically designed to complement Apple’s new innovative Camera Control. MagSafe: All iPhone 16 cases offered on the UAG website can support wireless charging and are compatible with MagSafe accessories.

All iPhone 16 cases offered on the UAG website can support wireless charging and are compatible with MagSafe accessories. New Rugged Designs : The new collection features an update in both structure, color, and finish with the introduction of more Kevlar® options and completely redesigned series like the fan favorite, Civilian Series. From sleek to bold designs, there’s a UAG case to match every preference.

: The new collection features an update in both structure, color, and finish with the introduction of more Kevlar® options and completely redesigned series like the fan favorite, Civilian Series. From sleek to bold designs, there’s a UAG case to match every preference. Eco-Friendly Options: UAG is proud to introduce eco-friendly case options consisting of up to 50% recycled materials, increased sustainability in packaging, and all-new 2-way removable privacy eco which is made from 100% RPET. All additions reflect the brand’s commitment to sustainability with the added benefit of unmatched durability and style

And then let’s take a look at each of the highlight models, some showcase features, and the pricing for each:

Monarch Pro Kevlar /Monarch Pro $59.95 to $99.95

The most comfortable and confidence-inspiring case UAG offers, handcrafted with premium materials, including Kevlar

Plasma XTE $69.95

Built-in kickstand versatility packaged within a highly durable package

Metropolis LT MagSafe $64.95

Thin TPU frame layered with ultra durable Kevlar material inlay for superior scratch resistance

Civilian MagSafe $59.95

Sleek, rugged case for the modern wanderer

Pathfinder MagSafe/Clear Pathfinder Magsafe/Pathfinder Magsafe SE $54.95 to $59.95

Designed with action and adventure in mind, the armor shell and impact resistant core lend to premium drop protection

Clearly rugged protection, with everyday armor and security

Essential Armor MagSafe $39.95

Translucent style, at a value that cannot be beat

Urban Armor Gear DNA, package within a rugged, translucent design

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!