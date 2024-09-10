Urban commuting is no problem for Aventon’s lightweight Soltera.2 e-bike with 46-mile range at $999

Aventon currently has several free extra battery offers on e-bike models that are sitting at their usual MSRPs, while the brand’s Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike stands alone with a price cut to $999 shipped, but sadly no extra battery. Recently fetching $1,199 in our post-tariff market, we saw it fall as low as $799 back during Memorial Day sales, which happened to be the last we saw it fall under $999 (again, because of the tariffs). Today you’re getting the best rate we’ve seen since the company had to tack on the additional $200 to its price tag, which provides a rare chance to add a quality e-bike at a lower-than-average rate to your commute (especially for first-time buyers/riders). You can learn all about this model below or in our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Aventon’s Soltera.2 e-bike cruises into view at a top speed of 20 MPH, and comes built with the brand’s usual levels of durability, reliability, and affordability in mind – plus, the whole thing only weighs 46 pounds and boasts a 300-pound payload. The ergonomic frame houses a 9.6Ah battery that powers the 350W brushless rear-hub motor, with the whole system supported by four different levels of pedal assistance – Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo – that allow it to travel up to 46 miles on a single charge. It’s even been updated from past models with a torque sensor (which we love to see), giving it a much smoother ride. There’s also a throttle for pure electric action, though keep in mind this will shorten the travel distance.

It comes with a few key add-on upgrades for a more enhanced experience, while still keeping itself lightweight and easier to handle in urban settings, like the backlit LCD display that has a hidden USB port to charge your smart phone as you ride (especially if using it as a GPS). There’s also front and rear integrated lights with turn signal functionality here, as well as a 7-speed Shimano derailleur and 700c x 38c Kenda tires.

As one of our regular favorites around here at 9to5Toys, I recommend checking out the other models that are getting the free extra battery offers here (which double travel ranges up to 120 miles, depending on the model). You can also head over to our Green Deals hub, where we have gathered the other e-bike sales that we have seen, with some also offering extra batteries too.

Aventon Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike:

Own the road with Soltera.2! Its responsive handling and high-tech componentry allows you to choose how you move through the streets. Its intuitive torque sensor detects your pedaling effort and seamlessly amplifies it, providing just the right amount of assistance when you need it most on long rides or commutes across town. The lightweight, aerodynamic frame makes it easier to fly on flat roads, conquer hills, and be carried up a flight of stairs. Built-in turn signals will enhance your safety and confidence on the road by communicating clearly from the bike lane and beyond to motorists and pedestrians any time of day. With up to 46 miles in range on a single charge, riding becomes the destination. Put your pedals to the pavement, more road awaits.

