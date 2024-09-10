ZAGG’s new iPhone 16 collection includes new cases, privacy screen protectors, more starting at $20

ZAGG is a popular name in the Apple gear accessory business, and it just unleashed one of the more extensive collections of gear for the iPhone 16 range. We are looking a new lineup of cases, screen protectors, and more for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max, starting at just $19.99 Prime shipped. Scope out the details below where we break down the company’s latest collection.

ZAGG’s extension iPhone 16 series gear debuts starting at $20

Kicking things off, we have ZAGG’s Crystal Palace Series, which includes a kickstand model, a Snap case with enhanced gear, and a simple clear case option. These cases are available for all iPhone 16 models, and they’re made with 66% recycled materials and feature the brand’s “ClearGuard™ anti-yellowing technology.” The cases in the Crystal Palace series are all MagSafe-compatible and they let you show off the color of your new iPhone 16 model. ZAGG’s Crystal Palace series case starts at $30 and is now available on Amazon.

Let’s look at some notable picks from ZAGG’s collection for the iPhone 16 series below:

ZAGG Luxe Snap Case $40

MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility let you effortlessly charge your iPhone 16 Pro Max without removing the case, keeping your device ready whenever you need it

Tested to Mil Std 810G 516, Luxe Snap provides military-grade protection for your iPhone, keeping it safe from drops up to 10 feet

Made with up to 97% recycled materials, Luxe Snap helps you reduce your environmental impact while keeping your phone well-protected

Reinforced with graphene, a material up to 200 times stronger than steel, Luxe Snap delivers superior durability in a slim, pocket-friendly design

ZAGG London Snap $50

The ZAGG “Love” Case features a sleek, pink fabric exterior with the word “Love” beautifully embroidered, offering a unique and refined look that adds a personal and tactile touch to your iPhone

Survives drops from up to 13ft (4 meters), tested to meet Mil Std 810G 516 standards, reinforced with graphene for unmatched strength—200x stronger than steel—keeping your iPhone 16 safe and sound

Slim design seamlessly works with MagSafe and wireless chargers, keeping your iPhone 16 powered up and ready to go without removing your case

The slim profile ensures your iPhone 16 remains pocket-friendly and easy to handle, offering maximum protection without unnecessary bulk

ZAGG Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector $45

Maintain privacy in public spaces with a discreet two-way filter that prevents unwanted viewing while keeping your screen perfectly clear for your use

Experience 5x stronger tempered glass that absorbs impacts and prevents damage from everyday drops and scratches

Exclusive ClearPrint technology ensures fingerprints virtually disappear, keeping your screen crystal clear for enhanced viewing

Made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass, certified by TÜV Rheinland, and packaged in 100% recyclable materials for sustainability

ZAGG Glass Elite Anti-Glare Camera Lens Protector $20

Safeguard your iPhone camera lenses with ZAGG’s 5X stronger Glass Elite technology. This protector shields against scratches, impacts, and everyday wear, ensuring your camera lens cover stays pristine

Take stunning, glare-free photos with Glass Elite’s anti-glare and anti-reflective coating, dispersing light to deliver enhanced color depth and clarity in every shot

Keep your camera lenses spotless with the smudge-resistant coating, ensuring clear and sharp images by easily wiping away fingerprints and dirt

Made with up to 30% recycled glass, this camera lens protector offers top-tier protection while being environmentally conscious, combining durability with sustainability.

You can head over to ZAGG’s official storefront on Amazon to check out the entire collection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!