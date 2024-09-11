Best Buy now offering AirPods 4 from $84 with AirPods 3 trade-ins (Reg. $129 – $179)

This morning we featured an extremely notable opportunity to trade in Series 9 for Apple Watch Series 10 to score $300 off your purchase. And now we are turning our attention to AirPods 4. As of right now, Apple isn’t even offering trade-ins for me towards its new AirPods 4 when trying to place a pre-order (and neither is Amazon), but Best Buy is. As of right now, with a set of AirPods 3 in good condition, for example, you can knock $45 off your pre-order of the new 4 series buds yielding prices stating from $84, or the lowest we have seen yet. Head below for the details.

The AirPods 4 start at $129 for the basic set and jump to $179 for the model with noise cancellation action. But you can now knock up to $45 off the pre-order price at Best Buy if you have a set of AirPods 3 to trade in against the total. Providing they are in good condition, still connect to iPhone “and run off battery,” and include the “OEM charging components” in decent condition, this is the best trade-in value we have tracked from a major retailer thus far.

Again, just like the Apple Watch Series 10 trade-in offer we featured this morning, this is how to make it all happen:

Navigate to the AirPods 4 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and AirPods in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition, “Yes,” and “Yes” in the three options presented. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your AirPods 3 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new AirPods 4 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $84 for the basic model and $134 for the ANC set.

Again as of right now, and as far as we can tell, neither Apple or Amazon is offering trade-ins while trying to checkout with a pre-order on the new AirPods 4. So unless you have gift cards or store credit to put up against your pre-order, Best Buy’s trade-in options are worth consideration. You, of course, can also trade-in AirPods 1 or 2, just don’t expect to get as good a value.

AirPods 4 features:

AirPods 4-a totally transformed audio experience with Voice Isolation, Siri Interactions, and Personalized Spatial Audio. Featuring an updated fit for all-day comfort. AirPods 4 have been redesigned for exceptional all-day comfort and greater stability. With a refined contour, shorter stem, and quick-press controls for music or calls. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you, creating a theater-like listening experience for music, TV shows, movies, games, and more.

