Score Apple Watch Series 10 at $99 with Best Buy’s elevated Series 9 trade-in values ($300 off)

Let’s talk about how to get a deal on Apple Watch Series 10. Now officially revealed and up for pre-order, the new Apple Watch Series 10 with a new design – the first since 2021, thinner case, larger screen, and new watch faces. But let’s go over how to score one without paying full price. As we detailed in our pre-order post, folks with Amazon or Best Buy store credit/gift cards can now leverage it against one of the shiny new Apple Watch models, but Best Buy is now stepping in with elevated trade-in values that can net you the new Series 10 starting at just $99. Head below for more details.

How to get a deal on Apple Watch Series 10

While the numbers will go up naturally on the larger variant, let’s detail the situation using the more affordable 42mm model. This is a regularly $399 smartwatch you can scoop up on a pre-order via Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, and a whole bunch of other places.

But with Best Buy’s elevated trade-in values right now, you can score the new Series 10 for $399 and get $300 back for a Series 9 – that’s a total of $99 for a new Apple Watch Series 10.

We are seeing this trade-in value right now with a Series 9 in both the 41mm and 45mm sizes with the aluminum case – in other words both of the base model Apple Watch Series 9 models are yielding a $300 trade-in value.

Follow these steps to ensure you get this:

Navigate to the Apple Watch Series 10 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Series 10 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $99 for the Series 10.

Screenshot

Now you will want to check your trade-in value directly from Apple, but this is a solid option, especially if you can combine it with any of the store credit or gift cards we have been featuring over the last couple months. And, it appears not everyone is getting this sort of value from Apple right now.

Head over to 9to5Mac for a complete rundown of what’s new with Apple Watch Series 10 and scope out the new watch faces right here.

Apple Watch Series 10 features:

Meet Apple Watch Series 10. A bigger display with more screen area and a thinner, lighter design. Get advanced fitness and health features with Sleep Apnea Notifications, plus faster charging. Bigger display with up to 30 percent more screen area. A thinner, lighter, and more comfortable design. Advanced health and fitness features provide invaluable insights. Safety features connect you to help when you need it. Faster charging gives you 80 percent battery in about 30 minutes. Measure all the ways you move with Activity Rings, which are customizable to match your lifestyle. Get advanced metrics for a range of workouts with the Workout app. Track the intensity of your workouts with training load. Use depth and water temperature sensors for your aquatic adventures. And Apple Watch comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.

